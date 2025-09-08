LIVE TV
Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Spot the Hidden Word?

This viral optical illusion challenges viewers to find the hidden word “POD” among many “POP”s. It tests focus, sharpens observation skills, and highlights how the brain processes patterns and details.

Shubhi
Published: September 8, 2025 10:59:34 IST

Optical illusions are fun brain teasers that trick our eyes and test our focus. One such puzzle has gone viral online, challenging viewers to find a hidden word in a grid of repeated text. At first glance, the image seems to be filled with the word “POP” everywhere. But look closely hidden within is the word “POD.”

 

This type of illusion works because our brain is wired to recognize patterns quickly. When we see rows of the same letters, our mind assumes uniformity and skips over small differences. That’s why many people struggle to find the hidden “POD” right away. It requires slowing down, concentrating, and carefully scanning each row.

According to the genius, solving optical illusions offers more than just entertainment. This will help you sharpen your observation skills, improve concentration, boost memory, and even help reduce stress. By regularly practicing such puzzles, the brain can be trained to notice finer details in everyday life.