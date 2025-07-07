Top 10 Dishes You Must Not Miss If You Are In Australia Or New Zealand

Visiting a new country, whether for tourism, work, or studies, is not just about sight-seeing, meetings, or attending classes. It’s also about meeting people from other corners of the world, learning new cultures, and yes, trying local cuisine. In fact, one of the best things about going abroad is getting to know the local food. Australia and New Zealand, for example, offer foreigners a unique opportunity to try out some of the gastronomic delights.

These two close neighbours have a vibrant food scene that reflects their colonial history, indigenous heritage, and multiculturalism. From the deep legacy of the Hāngī to the easy pleasure of fish and chips by the beach, these dishes are a true taste of Australia and New Zealand.

10 Dishes To Try In Australia & New Zealand

1. Australian and New Zealand meat pie



Meaty and gravy-filled inside and flaky outside, meat pie is a classic comfort food in both New Zealand and Australia. Get it at a local bakery or footy match and serve with tomato sauce and get one from a local bakery or footy match.

2. Australian Kangaroo Steak

Lean, protein-rich, and unexpectedly tasty, kangaroo is an ethical and sustainable option. Try it grilled with native herbs. Certainly, a must-try for those ready to experiment with food!

3. New Zealand’s Hāngī



Hāngī is a classic Māori dish cooked underground using hot rocks by steaming meat and vegetables. What emerges is a smoky, tender feast that’s as much about cultural immersion as it is about food.

4. The Lot and the Aussie Burger

Australia’s “burger with the lot” is a traditional burger with added bacon, fried egg, pineapple, and beetroot. It’s sloppy but utterly tasty.

5. Australian and New Zealand fish and chips

From the beach suburbs of Melbourne to Christchurch, fish and chips are a takeaway meal. Crispy battered white fish, chunky chips, and a squeeze of lemon — best enjoyed while watching the waves.

6. Prawns on the Barbie



Aussies love their BBQs, and prawns (not “shrimp” in Oz!) are a summer treat. Cooked with garlic and herbs, they are fresh, juicy, and perfect for beach food.

7. Vegemite (Oz) / Marmite (New Zealand)

Salt, pungent, and often derided, these yeast spreads are a rite of passage for anyone staying for a long duration, especially foreign students. The golden rule: spread thinly on buttered toast, and don’t eat it straight!

8. Lamingtons

Soft sponge cake rolled in coconut and covered in chocolate, and sometimes filled with jam or cream, lamingtons are a light, sweet piece of Aussie life.

9. Pavlova

Fresh fruit and whipped cream crown meringue dessert pavlova, which both Aussies and Kiwis fight over, but everyone adores. Light, crispy, and perfect for special occasions.

10. Flat White

The flat white was invented in Australia and is smoother than a cappuccino but more potent than a latte. It’s your morning coffee drink of choice for early class or homework deadlines.

Mamta Jani is the Founder of Ontrack Education.

[Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NewsX.]

Also Read: Viral Hot Girl Walk Trend Has Got A Fresh Twist — With A Purpose and Goal