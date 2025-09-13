When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals

When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals

Jivitputrika Vrat 2025, also known as Jitiya Vrat, will be observed on September 14. Falling on Ashwin Krishna Ashtami, mothers keep a nirjala fast, praying for their children’s long life, health, and prosperity, especially in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, and Nepal.

Mothers observe Jivitputrika Vrat with devotion, praying for their children’s long life (Photo: Canva)
Mothers observe Jivitputrika Vrat with devotion, praying for their children’s long life (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 13, 2025 10:13:57 IST

Jivitputrika Vrat, or Jitiya Vrat, is one of the major Hindu fasts that mothers keep for the longevity and prosperity of their children. This is a highly religious festival and culturally significant in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and also celebrated in Nepal with enthusiasm.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2025 Date and Time

According to the Hindu calendar, Jivitputrika Vrat falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Ashwin month. In 2025, Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on: Jivitputrika Vrat (Jitiya Vrat) Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Ashtami Tithi (date) Begins: 05:04 AM on September 14, 2025 Ashtami Tithi (date) Ends: 03:06 AM on September 15, 2025 Therefore, Jivitputrika Vrat 2025 will fall on September 14.

Jivitputrika Vrat Importance

Jivitputrika Vrat is a nirjala fast (no food and no water) and represents the limitless sacrifice and devotion of mothers. Jivitputrika vrat represents the parental love, penance, and devotion a woman makes in prayer for her children, invoking good health and longevity, gaining prosperity and success on all things at hand, and for their children to be free of all catastrophes.

The fast is also referred to in the Hemadri Granth as Putriya Vrat. It is more than just a religious practice, it is a spiritual practice that enhances the emotional relationship between mother and child.

Jivitputrika Vrat Puja Vidhi 2025

The Jivitputrika Vrat rituals are done with devotion and discipline:

On Krishna Ashtami, daily rituals are performed and holy bath is taken by women.

Special puja is performed of Lord Vasudeva, with ghee and kheer offerings.

Women who wish to have sons historically consume fruits with masculine names like banana, guava, custard apple, and melon.

Women who wish to have daughters eat fruits with feminine connotations like orange, pomegranate, star fruit, and jamun.

Mothers undergo the vrata with unwavering loyalty apprenticing that the children will achieve longevity, wealth, and luminosity.

Cultural Weight

In states like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, and Nepal, jitiya vrata is a tradition that has existed as a cultural and religious practice for generations. It exemplifies the resilience of women’s devotion, their fervor, and the way women preserve family and religious values.

In undergoing this vrata mothers believe they are protecting children from sickness, sorrow, and early death; mothers also become spiritually strong and disciplined.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: What Is The Starting And Closing Date Of This Festival And Other Aspects?

Tags: Jivitputrika VratJivitputrika Vrat 2025Jivitputrika Vrat Puja Vidhi

RELATED News

Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
What Is The Prompt For Creating Retro Saree Trend Going Viral On Social Media? Gemini Turning Everyone’s Favourite!
Corporate Leader Turned Author Gurucharan Singh Gandhi Launches Transformative Career Guide, Careerathon published by Leadstart PNN Digital
Why Spending 20 Minutes in Nature Can Heal Your Body

LATEST NEWS

Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle
Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Watching A Movie In Karnataka? You Now Have To Pay ₹200 Only But On THIS Condition, Offer Starts From…
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering
US tariffs to shear 5-10% off home textile industry revenue: Crisil Ratings
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply
When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals
When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals
When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals
When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2025? Know Jitiya Vrat Date, Time And Rituals

QUICK LINKS