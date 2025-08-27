Shardiya Navratri 2025: What Is The Starting And Closing Date Of This Festival And Other Aspects?

Navratri is one of the most revered festivals across India and there are two types of Navratri- Chaitra which occurs in the spring (March/April) and Sharad which is celebrated in the autumn (September/October). Sharad or the Shardiya Navratri, is a nine-day festival that honours the nine manifestations of Goddess Shakti. This festival will start from the Ghatasthapana or the Shailputri Puja from September 22, 2025 and will culminate on the October 2, 2025 with the Vijayadashami or Durga Visarjan.

What do we know about Shardiya Navratri?

Shardiya Navratri is the most famous and significant Navratri of all Navratris which is why Shardiya Navratri is also known as Maha Navratri. It falls in lunar month Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. Sharad Navratri’s other name Shardiya Navratri has been taken from Sharad Ritu.

How do women celebrate Navratri?

Women, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, drape themselves with 9 different colors. These 9 different colours are allocated to each day of Navratri and the colour of the day is decided on the weekday. Every weekday is ruled by one the planets or Navgrahas and accordingly colours are assigned to each day.

What do each avatar of Navdurga represents?

Each Avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Goddess Durga. Each day a specific Prasad is offered to Navdurga to get her blessings. 9 unique Navratri prasad are offered to nine forms of Navdurga during Navratri.

Sandhi puja

Sandhi Puja occupies a special importance during Navratri Puja and is done at the point when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi starts. As per the beliefs, that Devi Chamunda had appeared during this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda. Sandhi Puja prevails for two Ghatis which approximately lasts for 48 minutes. Sandhi Puja Muhurta might fall at any time during the day and the puja is done during that time only.

