‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday objected to the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, stating that in our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish.

The Shiv Sena leader said, “In our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns, fish, because this is our tradition, this is our Hinduism. This is not a matter of religion, and it is not a matter of national interest.”

Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Slaughterhouses And Meat Shops On August 15

Aaditya Thackeray’s remarks came after a report that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15.

Slamming the civic body, he further said, “The Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli should be suspended. I don’t know who he is. What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom. They cannot tell us whether to eat veg or non-veg. We will eat non-veg. We eat it in our house.”

In India, there has been a debate on food choices. Some religious leaders and nutritionists have been arguing to choose vegetarian food, and some others go for non-vegetarian food. It came to light that in some areas, both veg and non-veg food are preferred.

In India, Both Veg And Non-veg Food Have Been Part Of Our Civilisations

Nowadays, some athletes and bigger personalities are also choosing to be vegan, that means, they tends to omit animal products from their food for ethical, environmental and health issues.

India is a vast country. Historians have observed that both veg and non-veg food have been part of our civilisations.

