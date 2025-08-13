LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday objected to the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, stating that in our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish. Aaditya Thackeray’s remarks came after a report that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops.

Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15 (Credit -X)
Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15 (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 17:55:29 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday objected to the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, stating that in our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish.

The Shiv Sena leader said, “In our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns, fish, because this is our tradition, this is our Hinduism. This is not a matter of religion, and it is not a matter of national interest.”

Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Slaughterhouses And Meat Shops On August 15

Aaditya Thackeray’s remarks came after a report that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15.

Slamming the civic body, he further said, “The Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli should be suspended. I don’t know who he is. What we eat on Independence Day is our right, our freedom. They cannot tell us whether to eat veg or non-veg. We will eat non-veg. We eat it in our house.”

In India, there has been a debate on food choices. Some religious leaders and nutritionists have been arguing to choose vegetarian food, and some others go for non-vegetarian food. It came to light that in some areas, both veg and non-veg food are preferred.

In India, Both Veg And Non-veg Food Have Been Part Of Our Civilisations

Nowadays, some athletes and bigger personalities are also choosing to be vegan, that means, they tends to omit animal products from their food for ethical, environmental and health issues. 

India is a vast country. Historians have observed that both veg and non-veg food have been part of our civilisations.

ALSO READ: ‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

Tags: Aaditya ThackerayNavratri PrasadNavratri Prasad Prawns fishshiv sena

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15
‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15
‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15
‘Our Navratri Prasad Has Prawns, Fish’: Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Closure Of Meat Shops On Aug 15

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?