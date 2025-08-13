LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

Giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s President Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Pakistan’s PM "should not talk nonsense" .

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo Credit- @asadowaisi)
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo Credit- @asadowaisi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 13, 2025 17:33:20 IST

Giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s President Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Pakistan’s PM “should not talk nonsense” . The AIMIM’s President also warned the Pakistan’s PM India’s long-range, supersonic missile BrahMos and talked to the media in Hindi. He said (translated in English),” “BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos). He has said he was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit. He (Sharif) should not talk such nonsense. He is a country’s Prime Minister. Such language will not affect India.” 

Mr Owaisi further added that the government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. According to AIMIM’s President, instead of mending your ways, you (Pakistan’s PM) are threatening us. Mr Owaisi ended his statement saying that such threats won’t work and enough is enough. 

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

After nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960. This treaty gives Pakistan control over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab. Under this treaty, India has rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — with limited provisions for use of each other’s waters. 

Why the Indus Waters Treaty was put in “abeyance”?

India had put the Indus Waters Treaty in “abeyance” after the attacks on Pahalgam that occurred on April 22, 2025. Abeyance means temporary inactivity. Pakistan on 11th August, 2025, Monday said that it is committed to the full implementation of the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan also urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the agreement, which New Delhi has held in abeyance since May. 

Also read: Detention Of Bengali Speaking Muslims In India – Illegal: Asaduddin Owaisi

Tags: asaduddin owaisiAsaduddin Owaisi newsAsaduddin Owaisi reply to Pakistan PM

RELATED News

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat
‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat
‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat
‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?