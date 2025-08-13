‘BrahMos Hai Humaarey Paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat

Giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s President Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Pakistan’s PM “should not talk nonsense” . The AIMIM’s President also warned the Pakistan’s PM India’s long-range, supersonic missile BrahMos and talked to the media in Hindi. He said (translated in English),” “BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos). He has said he was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit. He (Sharif) should not talk such nonsense. He is a country’s Prime Minister. Such language will not affect India.”

Mr Owaisi further added that the government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. According to AIMIM’s President, instead of mending your ways, you (Pakistan’s PM) are threatening us. Mr Owaisi ended his statement saying that such threats won’t work and enough is enough.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s reported “enemy cannot snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan” statement, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, “‘BrahMos hai humaare paas’… He should not talk such nonsense… Such threats will have no effect… pic.twitter.com/NfCxYM6Mo8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

After nine years of negotiations mediated by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960. This treaty gives Pakistan control over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab. Under this treaty, India has rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — with limited provisions for use of each other’s waters.

Why the Indus Waters Treaty was put in “abeyance”?

India had put the Indus Waters Treaty in “abeyance” after the attacks on Pahalgam that occurred on April 22, 2025. Abeyance means temporary inactivity. Pakistan on 11th August, 2025, Monday said that it is committed to the full implementation of the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan also urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the agreement, which New Delhi has held in abeyance since May.

Also read: Detention Of Bengali Speaking Muslims In India – Illegal: Asaduddin Owaisi