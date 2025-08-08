Who Is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh? Meet The Pakistan-Born Rakhi Sister Sending Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi Every Rakshabandhan

In over thirty years, this phenomenal Pakistani lady residing in an Australian city has been observed participating in the Indian festival of Rakshabandhan, by actually sending rakhis to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, year after year. Her name is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh. Qamar was born and brought up in the Pakistan cradle, Karachi, where she migrated to India, where Qamar currently resides in Ahmedabad after marrying Mohsin Shaikh.

This special gesture is not only a tradition but also an indication of how close is this sister-brother relationship that she enjoys with PM Modi. That is why even in spite of the complicated political situation between Pakistan and India, the fact that Qamar has been sending or tying rakhis to Modi annually demonstrates the effect of individual interaction across boundaries.

Handmade Rakhis and the Beginning of Their Bond

Qamar herself makes hand made rakhis on an annual basis. She thoughtfully chooses the most special rakhi that she makes to the PM Modi. This year she chose a rakhi with the holy sign of OM, and that is one of spirituality and good luck.

The two started associating with each other many years ago when Modi was a young labourer with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On the first day that they met Modi merely enquired how she was doing. It was this incidental conversation that started a long lasting relationship that has been felt between a brother and a sister across the years.

It was after that initial meeting that Qamar has either sent or personally tied rakhis around the wrist of Modi every year. It has become their significant custom in personal relationships and a sign of protection, respect and love.

Their Emotional Rakshabandhan After Modi Became Chief Minister

Qamar got an opportunity to tie the rakhi on the wrist of Narendra Modi again after he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Through this event, they had an emotional talk. Modi said to her, “Well now your wish is finally fulfilled,” about his elevation as CM.

Then he asked her what her other desire was. Qamar replied, “I would wish you the Prime Minster of this land.” With the achievement of this milestone by Modi, the prayers of Qamar grew bigger. I hope, said she, that you have now the control of the whole world.

She was proud of the growing international standing of India under the leadership of Modi as she told, “Now India has distinguished itself in the world and this is because of his hard work.”

Qamar’s Continued Prayers for PM Modi’s Success and Well-being

Other than the political success, Qamar also hopes that PM Modi is happy and peaceful in himself. She continues, “I now ask God that all his troubles disappear.” Such a touching sentence reflects the value of the bond to her.

The narrative of Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is about the ways of cultural traditions within the nations and the political boundaries which could be shown beyond the political lines. Qamar extends this tradition every year by giving out her rakhi so getting various individuals to continue experience the bond of brother-sister that had extended a span of longer than 30 years crossing the border between India and Pakistan.

