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Home > Education News > CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.

CUET PG Results 2026
CUET PG Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 24, 2026 10:34:55 IST

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CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 result on April 24. Students can check their results on the official website. The CUET PG is used as a single-window entrance test for admission into postgraduate courses in central, state, deemed and participating universities in India.

When will CUET PG 2026 result be declared

The NTA has announced April 24 as the result day after the answer key challenge process was completed.

Candidates should have their login credentials ready for the result announcement, as a last-minute delay is possible. 

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The result will be declared as per the final answer key after taking the objections of the candidates into consideration.

How to check CUET PG 2026 result

Check the CUET PG 2026 result by following these steps: 

  • Go to the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG result 2026 link
  • Enter application number and password or date of birth
  • Check your result
  • Download the result

It’s a must to keep the result printed out, as it will be required for admission.

What was the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern and process

The CUET PG exam has been conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for 157 subjects. The exam has opened a competitive platform for candidates from all academic backgrounds to pursue their postgraduate studies.

After the exam, the NTA released the provisional answer key on April 11. Candidates could raise objections against the answers by paying a Rs 200 non-refundable fee per question.

All the challenges have been reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any objection was found to be correct, the answer key was modified accordingly. This final answer key has now been used to prepare the final result. Fairness and transparency are ensured.

What happens after CUET PG 2026 results are declared

After the announcement of results, concerned universities will publish their private cut-offs and merit lists.

Candidates who qualify the cut-offs will be called for counselling. Unlike the centralised admission process, the CUET PG counselling is managed individually by each university. 

Students have to apply to the universities and the courses of your choice separately. The CUET PG score will be valid only for the 2026–27 year session.

How have CUET PG result trends changed over the years

The participation trend of the CUET PG has been rising and falling in recent years. In 2025, the results were declared on May 6, when 5.23 lakh candidates appeared out of the registration of more than 6.5 lakh candidates. This is the highest attendance of 79.97 per cent. In 2024, attendance was 75.14 per cent when 5.7 lakh candidates appeared out of 7.6 lakh registered candidates. In 2023, the attendance was 61.51 per cent when 5.39 lakh appeared.

The trend of steady increase in the participation indicates that CUET PG is gradually being accepted as a joint admission process. Candidates need to keep themselves updated about the announcements of the universities and be prepared for the next step of admissions as the results are declared.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result
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CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks
CUET PG 2026 Results 2026 Expected Shortly at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And How To Check Marks

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