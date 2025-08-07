We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Dia Mirza Calls For A Plastic-Free Planet

At the glamourous NewsX We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025, renowned actor, producer and an environmental face, Dia Mirza was recognized with her remarkable work in the impact in the environmental sector and the distinguished Shakti Award was presented to her. He discussed this topic in a strong dialogue with the host Uday Pratap Singh, where she informed millions of people about a very personal and urgent situation of the extremely needed situation of the natural resources in India and the power of female power.

She stated that her introduction to the world of environmental activism was solidified by personal experiences with forest guards in Madhya Pradesh, which turned hypothetical worry into an actual allegiance to the environment that kept her rooted in labors to protect the planet till her death. She emphatically told us that the health of our planet is directly proportional to the well-being of the human family and underscored the shocking reality that the dense forest cover of India has diminished to a galloping 2.5 percent of the total geographical area of the country and the trend must be checked by all at once.

The Power Of “Shakti” in Conservation

Dia Mirza was the right person to receive the Shakti award because she related the term as shakti or inner strength to the ability women have to make a difference to the environment. She also attributed one of her major role models to be her mother whose un-compromising values and strength shaped her, too.

This observation means that the love and compassion traditionally assigned to women are not passive traits only but rather strong forces driving any initiative, as it happens in the conservation arena. This philosophy can be found in the works of Mirza both on-screen and as a producer with an emphasis on the power that women and different stories deserve and are often told despite the considerable challenges.

Motherhood And A Sustainable Future

To Mirza, motherhood has been her most life-altering experience as it has sensitized her and insinuated her intentions in developing a more healthful planet on which the upcoming generation can live. She sees this part of her personal change as a strong incentive in her work to fight plastic pollution and her overall attempts to educate people on the pitfalls of unsustainable consumption.

Through her influence she has on the world and during her keynote speeches, she plans to encourage peoples to achieve a sense of shared responsibility over planetary health. Mirza is passionate to take an action, a call that reminds everyone that the decisions that we give today will shape the future legacy of our children to come and it is time to make these pinpoint changes that will matter towards a sustainable future.

