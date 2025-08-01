Yuzvendra Chahal Cheating? Breaks Silence On Divorce Allegation

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the emotional toll he experienced during his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The couple got married in 2020 but legally separated in March this year.

Chahal shared that their relationship started facing issues in the third year of marriage, though they kept the problems private. During the divorce proceedings, he faced severe online backlash and cheating allegations. Chahal said being labelled a “cheater” deeply affected him. “I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life,” Chahal said on Raj Shamani’s YouTube channel.

Chahal Reveals He Had Suicidal Thoughts and Struggled with Depression

Yuzvendra Chahal said that the emotional stress from the divorce and the public scrutiny pushed him into a severe mental health crisis. He revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts and spent nights crying in isolation. At that time, he continued to play professional cricket but felt emotionally and mentally drained.

“I had suicidal thoughts, I was tired of my life, I used to cry for 2 hours. I used to sleep just for 2 hours. It went for 40–45 days. I wanted a break from cricket,” Chahal said, adding that he shared these thoughts with close friends during that period.

Cricketer Says He Pretended to Be Happy in the Relationship

During the interview, Chahal said he often faked happiness during the relationship. He explained that the pressure of balancing his cricket career and personal life became overwhelming. He admitted that both he and Dhanashree were deeply focused on their careers, which made it difficult to stay connected.

“A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match. I was playing for India, she was also doing her. This was going on for 1–2 years,” he explained, adding that it became hard to focus on the relationship.

Says Career Goals Made the Relationship Unsustainable

Yuzvendra Chahal said that it is hard for two ambitious individuals to maintain a relationship without making sacrifices. He said he had spent years building his cricket career and couldn’t give it up. He emphasized that each person has personal goals and commitments that deserve respect.

“Two ambitious people can stay together. Everyone has their own lives. Everyone has their own goals. As a partner, you have to support it. You are working for something for 18–20 years, you cannot leave it for a relationship,” he said, while speaking about the challenges that led to their separation.