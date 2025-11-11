LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert delhi blast delhi High Alert
LIVE TV
Live

Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

🕒 Updated: November 11, 2025 00:54:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and remains under close medical supervision. His hospitalization led to widespread rumors about his health and even false reports of his death circulating online. Responding to these claims, Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement confirming that Dharmendra is stable and under observation. The statement urged people not to spread baseless speculation about the actor’s condition and to respect the family’s privacy during this time. It also appealed to fans and well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old actor was admitted earlier this week after reportedly feeling unwell. Sources close to the family said he underwent several routine tests, and doctors advised him to stay at the hospital until all reports were reviewed. “He is old and requires careful monitoring. There is nothing alarming, but doctors want to ensure everything is fine,” a family insider shared.

Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, and sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, have been visiting him regularly. On Saturday, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also visited the hospital to check on the veteran actor’s health. Their presence drew large crowds outside the hospital premises.

Live Updates

  • 00:54 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Dharmendra health live: Salman Khan leaves from Breach Candy Hospital

    Actor Salman Khan leaves from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where veteran actor Dharmendra is admitted.



  • 00:43 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Dharmendra health live: SRK Leaves from hospital

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where veteran actor Dharmendra is admitted.



Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital
Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital
Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital
Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

QUICK LINKS