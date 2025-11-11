Actor Dharmendra Health Live Updates: Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda And Others Pays Visit To Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and remains under close medical supervision. His hospitalization led to widespread rumors about his health and even false reports of his death circulating online. Responding to these claims, Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement confirming that Dharmendra is stable and under observation. The statement urged people not to spread baseless speculation about the actor’s condition and to respect the family’s privacy during this time. It also appealed to fans and well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old actor was admitted earlier this week after reportedly feeling unwell. Sources close to the family said he underwent several routine tests, and doctors advised him to stay at the hospital until all reports were reviewed. “He is old and requires careful monitoring. There is nothing alarming, but doctors want to ensure everything is fine,” a family insider shared.

Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, and sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, have been visiting him regularly. On Saturday, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also visited the hospital to check on the veteran actor’s health. Their presence drew large crowds outside the hospital premises.