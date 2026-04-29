Assam Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Updates: BJP’s Hat-Trick or Congress Comeback? When & Where To Watch Himanta vs Gogoi Battle Predictions

Assam Exit Poll 2026 today: BJP vs Congress battle, key seats, poll timing, where to watch and 2021 trends explained. Photos: ANI, modified with AI.

Assam Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Updates: With the last phase of polling in West Bengal concluding today on Tuesday, April 29, exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections are scheduled to be released in the evening. In Assam, exit polls are expected to provide crucial early signals in what is being seen as a high-stakes contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The electoral battle in the state is largely centred around the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Congress, which has projected Gaurav Gogoi as its prominent face. The BJP is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in the 126-member Assembly, while the Congress is seeking to regain lost ground after the BJP-led alliance secured 75 seats in the 2021 elections.

When and Where to Watch Assam Exit Poll Results 2026

Viewers across India can tune in to watch exit poll projections from 6:30 pm onwards on April 29, when major news channels begin broadcasting their survey findings and seat estimates.

The Assam exit poll updates will be available on NewsX TV, the NewsX website, and its digital platforms.

In addition, several leading survey agencies will release their projections on social media platforms. These include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today’s Chanakya.

Exit Poll Rules Under Election Law

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls cannot be conducted, published, or publicised until all phases of voting have concluded. The restriction applies from the start of polling in a multi-phase election and continues until half an hour after the final phase ends.

The official counting of votes for the Assembly elections will take place on May 4.

Key Constituencies to Watch in Assam Exit Poll Results 2026

Several constituencies are being closely tracked in Assam. Jalukbari remains significant as Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from the seat once again. Jorhat has emerged as a prestige battleground for Gaurav Gogoi.

Apart from these, constituencies across Lower Assam, Barak Valley, and Bodoland are also expected to play a decisive role, particularly given the influence of alliances and community-based voting patterns in these regions.

Polling in Assam was conducted in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2021

In the previous Assembly election in Assam, most exit polls had indicated that the BJP-led alliance would retain power.

Several surveys placed the BJP near or above the majority mark of 63 seats in the 126-member Assembly. Axis My India projected between 75 and 85 seats for the NDA and 40 to 50 for the Congress-led alliance. Republic-CNX estimated 74 to 84 seats for the NDA, while CVoter projected a range of 58 to 71 for the NDA and 53 to 66 for the Congress alliance.

The final results saw the NDA secure 75 seats, aligning closely with the projections made by various exit polls.

FAQs:

Q1: How many seats BJP won in 2021 Assam elections?

Ans: BJP won 75 seats in 2021 Assam Assembly elections.

Q2: How many seats Congress won in 2021 Assam elections?

Ans: Congress won 31 seats with it allies including.

Q3: How many seats are there in Assam Assembly Elections 2026?

Ans: 126

Q4: When is vote counting for Assam Assembly election scheduled?

Ans: May 4, 2026.

Also Read: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters