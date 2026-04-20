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BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1

🕒 Updated: April 20, 2026 19:57:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates: Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Catch all the LIVE SCORE and updates from the second ODI here on NewsX.com

Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)
Bangladesh host New Zealand in second ODI. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI MATCH UPDATES: Nahid Rana starred with the ball as he picked up a five-for, while Tanzid Hasan Tamim (76) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (50) struck brilliant half-centuries to power Bangladesh to a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at the  Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday. Courtesy this win, Bangladesh level the three-match series 1-1 against New Zealand. Stay tuned for BAN vs NZ Live Score, BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, Live Score Today, cricket match updates, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary here on NewsX. With series on the line, the third and deciding match of the series will be played on 23 April, Thursday, in Chattogram. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first match, but had a rough start to the second. Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana rattled the opposition with his express pace. New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 198.

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
 
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Catch BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE and Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 18:20 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI Match Updates

  • 18:11 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI

  • 18:04 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score And Updates

    Bangladesh win by 6 wickets! Mehidy clips a full ball to mid-on and they rush through for a quick single. A clinical finish from the hosts, Bangladesh. This win was set up by the bowlers early on. Nahid Rana was the standout with a brilliant five-wicket haul. For New Zealand, Nick Kelly fought hard with 83, but there was no real support from the other end, and that made all the difference.

  • 18:00 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Updates

  • 17:53 (IST) 20 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd ODI Match Updates

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BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1

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BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1

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BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Full Scorecard: Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim Power Bangladesh to 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand, Level Series 1-1

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