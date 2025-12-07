Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Updates: When & Where to Watch Salman Khan, Finalists & Prize Money Updates

Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: The finale airs tonight with five finalists competing. Performances, celebrity guests, and strong public polls favour Gaurav Khanna, but the official winner will be revealed live by Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 19 was launched on August 24, 2025. 16 original contestants came, the house, and some new ones were added later, among them two famous wild cards. The season’s main theme was “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” (Housemates’ Government), and this meant that the housemates would have a big say in all the decisions made.
All five finalists’ performances made the finale episode thrillingly entertaining. Among the list of eliminated contestants who are returning for special acts, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur will be performing along with a group of Nehal Chudasama, Kunicka Sadanand, and Baseer Ali. Celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have arrived to promote their upcoming film. Public prediction polls favor Gaurav Khanna to win the trophy and receive the cash prize of ₹50 lakh, but the official winner is still subject to Salman Khan’s announcement.
Whoever wins will get 50 lakh, a trophy and a car as well.