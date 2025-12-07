Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Updates: When & Where to Watch Salman Khan, Finalists & Prize Money Updates

Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: The finale airs tonight with five finalists competing. Performances, celebrity guests, and strong public polls favour Gaurav Khanna, but the official winner will be revealed live by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss 19 was launched on August 24, 2025. 16 original contestants came, the house, and some new ones were added later, among them two famous wild cards. The season’s main theme was “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” (Housemates’ Government), and this meant that the housemates would have a big say in all the decisions made.

The complete list of participants for Bigg Boss 19 is as follows:

Original Housemates

Abhishek Bajaj – Actor

Ashnoor Kaur – Actress

Awez Darbar – Choreographer and social media influencer

Amaal Mallik – Music composer and singer (also a finalist)

Baseer Ali – Reality TV star and actor

Farhana Bhatt – Actress and activist (also a finalist)

Gaurav Khanna – TV actor (also a finalist)

Kunickaa Sadanand – Veteran actress, lawyer, and activist

Mridul Tiwari – YouTuber and content creator (entered via ‘Fans Ka Faisla’)

Nagma Mirajkar – Social media influencer

Natalia Janoszek – Polish actress and model

Nehal Chudasama – Model and Miss Diva Universe 2018

Neelam Giri – Bhojpuri actress and dancer

Pranit More – Stand-up comedian and former RJ (also a finalist)

Tanya Mittal – Entrepreneur and motivational speaker (also a finalist)

Zeishan Quadri – Writer, director, and actor

Wild Card Entries

Shehbaz Badesha – Singer, actor, and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother (entered later via fan vote/as a potential contestant initially)

Malti Chahar – Model and actress, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar (entered as a wild card during the season)



Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Today, December 7, 2025, the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is just a few hours away, and lucky viewers can enjoy the event live on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Host Salman Khan will surprise everyone by announcing the winner from among the five finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Farhna Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More. The prize for the winner is not only a trophy but also a cash reward of ₹50 lakhs. The voting has already been closed; the results are going to be out this evening.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live

The winner of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has not yet been announced, and the event is being streamed live tonight on JioCinema. The last five contenders, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More, are competing for the award. Unofficial ballots indicate, most probably, that Gaurav Khanna is the winner; nevertheless, the presenter, Salman Khan’s final announcement is still awaited till the live unveiling later tonight.

All five finalists’ performances made the finale episode thrillingly entertaining. Among the list of eliminated contestants who are returning for special acts, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur will be performing along with a group of Nehal Chudasama, Kunicka Sadanand, and Baseer Ali. Celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have arrived to promote their upcoming film. Public prediction polls favor Gaurav Khanna to win the trophy and receive the cash prize of ₹50 lakh, but the official winner is still subject to Salman Khan’s announcement.