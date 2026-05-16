Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): PM Modi Arrives In Netherlands, Trump After China Visit
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the Netherlands on the second leg of his five-nation tour, and got this really warm welcome from the Indian community in The Hague, sort of like cultural color all around, including Garba type performances. He then spent time with artists and seemed to really appreciate what they put up. Earlier, he landed at Amsterdam Airport, and senior Dutch officials met him there, including Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, and Indian Ambassador Kumar Tuhin. PM Modi said he would be meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, and he also plans to call on King Willem-Alexander, plus Queen Máxima, with the main focus being on pushing cooperation across semiconductors, clean energy, water management, and trade— specially linked to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He also touched a bit on why it matters to properly engage the Indian diaspora, not only in name but in day to day practice, kind of more lived-in. Before the Netherlands part, PM Modi wrapped up the UAE stretch of the tour where he met President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and they went through regional steadiness in West Asia. He praised the UAE leadership and he made sure to say thank you for their continued support to the Indian community as well.
US President Donald Trump said the United States and China kinda worked out agreement on two big things, like Iran should not be allowed develop nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz has to stay open , so global trade can go on without issues. He said this after his three day visit to China, and claimed he had talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on West Asia tensions Taiwan and also some other regional matters. Trump also said Iran has basically taken huge economic hits because of what he called a US naval blockade, and that any shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have cost Iran a lot. He added that China backs the idea of keeping the strait open, and that it is against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. About Taiwan, Trump said Xi Jinping showed opposition to any independence movement , warning that it could turn into a serious confrontation. Trump then noted they discussed arms sales and wider security concerns , and that he will decide on future steps later. He finished by emphasizing they should avoid a far away war, and said his conversations with Xi were productive.
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday strongly criticised the recent Madhya Pradesh’s Indore High Court’s order regarding the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, claiming that the decision fails to align with India’s constitutional values. Speaking at a presser in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi argued that the verdict mirrors the legal trajectory of the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute. “This judgment does not align with constitutional values. The verdict delivered regarding the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute accorded primacy to a single religion while effectively undermining the worship rights...
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): United States and China have agreed that ‘Iran can’t have nuclear weapons,’ and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, according to US President Donald Trump. President Trump met with his Chinese conterpart XI Jinping during his three-day state visit to China, where he discussed the ongoing West Asia conflict, and other regional issues. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his departure from China, President Trump asserted that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasising Iran has been hit with 500 million dollars of loss...
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): A fire accident occurred at Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, on Platform No 04 involving Train No 12720 Hyderabad-Jaipur Express, in which the air-conditioned coach bogie No B1 caught fire while the train was halted at the platform. The Fire Control Room received an emergency call at around 6:40 pm, following which fire tenders from Niloufer outpost and Water Bowser from Gowliguda were immediately turned out to the scene. Fire Services personnel promptly engaged in firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within a short time, according to an official statement.
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