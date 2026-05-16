Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): PM Modi Arrives In Netherlands, Trump After China Visit

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026) (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (16 May 2026): Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the Netherlands on the second leg of his five-nation tour, and got this really warm welcome from the Indian community in The Hague, sort of like cultural color all around, including Garba type performances. He then spent time with artists and seemed to really appreciate what they put up. Earlier, he landed at Amsterdam Airport, and senior Dutch officials met him there, including Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, and Indian Ambassador Kumar Tuhin. PM Modi said he would be meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, and he also plans to call on King Willem-Alexander, plus Queen Máxima, with the main focus being on pushing cooperation across semiconductors, clean energy, water management, and trade— specially linked to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He also touched a bit on why it matters to properly engage the Indian diaspora, not only in name but in day to day practice, kind of more lived-in. Before the Netherlands part, PM Modi wrapped up the UAE stretch of the tour where he met President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and they went through regional steadiness in West Asia. He praised the UAE leadership and he made sure to say thank you for their continued support to the Indian community as well.

US President Donald Trump said the United States and China kinda worked out agreement on two big things, like Iran should not be allowed develop nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz has to stay open , so global trade can go on without issues. He said this after his three day visit to China, and claimed he had talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on West Asia tensions Taiwan and also some other regional matters. Trump also said Iran has basically taken huge economic hits because of what he called a US naval blockade, and that any shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have cost Iran a lot. He added that China backs the idea of keeping the strait open, and that it is against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. About Taiwan, Trump said Xi Jinping showed opposition to any independence movement , warning that it could turn into a serious confrontation. Trump then noted they discussed arms sales and wider security concerns , and that he will decide on future steps later. He finished by emphasizing they should avoid a far away war, and said his conversations with Xi were productive.