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Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET

🕒 Updated: May 14, 2026 08:12:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026) (Photo: AI)
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026) (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a significant diplomatic trip tomorrow across five countries with plans to bolster India’s strategic ties in fields like energy security, trade, defence and technology cooperation. The talks in the UAE are expected to focus particularly on stability of energy supplies and business cooperation in the region, especially in the wake of the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The visit is a significant happening at a time when geopolitical tensions are on the rise and oil prices are volatile on global markets and regional diplomacy. 

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay On NEET UG

In the meanwhile, Vijay, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has once again come out against the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging the central government to abandon the examination altogether after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal. ‘The continuous irregularities and cancellation of tests have ‘shattered the hopes’ of lakhs of medical aspirants of the country, Vijay said, adding that the national level entrance system had ‘structural flaws’. He also repeated an age old demand of Tamil Nadu for admitting students into its medical and dentistry courses, MBBS, BDS and AYUSH, in the state on the basis of Class 12 marks instead of a centralised entrance examination. 

NEET UG Paper Leak

The NEET UG 2026 controversy brought the issue of cancellation of the examination to the fore of the national debate by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after paper leakage. Investigating agencies reportedly have found digital evidence, financial transaction trails and connections to multiple, state wide organized networks of cheaters. The political response has been growing, with some leaders questioning the integrity and equitability of the national level competitive exams. The Tamil Nadu leaders have pointed out that students hailing from rural areas, government schools, and the economically weaker sections of the society are the ones who are more prone to the NEET phenomenon. 

For more live updates, breaking news, politics, economy, entertainment, sports and international news all day, stay tuned.

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    Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): What Did Vijay Say On NEET UG Paper Leak?

    Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): CM Vijay highlighted previous instances of paper leaks to highlight ‘structural flaws’ in the national examination system, contending that the introduction of NEET has severely disadvantaged students from rural areas, government schools, and Tamil medium backgrounds, as well as those from socio-economically marginalised families. ‘The Governments of Tamil Nadu, has been consistently and unanimously opposing NEET since its very inception. The introduction of NEET has severely disadvantaged the students from rural areas, Government schools, Tamil medium backgrounds, and socio-economically disadvantaged families,’ he said.

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Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET

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Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (14 May 2026): PM Modi To Leave On Five-Nation Tour Tomorrow, TN CM Vijay Demands Scrapping Of NEET
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