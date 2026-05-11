LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Live

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers

🕒 Updated: May 11, 2026 20:02:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26

East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is reaching a crucial phase and every point is becoming crucial in the battle for the title and to escape relegation. East Bengal FC will have a crucial encounter against Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 11 that can have a huge impact on the standings. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

Oscar Bruzon has made East Bengal one of the toughest teams in the league. The Spanish coach came in for criticism earlier in the season, but has turned the side around completely and his tactics are being rewarded by the results.

The Kolkata giants have climbed to the top of the table with 21 points after staying unbeaten in their last seven matches. Convincing recent wins over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have further emphasised their excellent form and attacking prowess.

Playing at home could be a big advantage for East Bengal in this fixture. The Torchbearers have been one of the most lethal attacking sides this season and the combination of Miguel Figueira and Youssef Ezzejjari will once again be key to breaking down Punjab’s defence.

Oscar Bruzon is expected to leave the club after the season and that will also give the players added motivation to maintain their good run and stay on top of the league table.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC travel to Kolkata after a close but vital win over Chennaiyin FC. The Shers are seventh on 18 points but the manner of the title race is so close that a win here could see the table turned on its head.

Punjab have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and especially after their impressive showing against Mohun Bagan earlier in the term. However, their biggest challenge will be to stop the free-flowing attack of East Bengal.

The visitors will rely heavily on Effiong and Ramirez in attack and someone like Suji can also also chip in make sure that the opposition remain in complete pressure.

Head-To-Head Record

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC have faced each other four times in the ISL. East Bengal have two wins to Punjab’s one. They’ve drawn one between the two sides. 

Live Updates

  • 20:00 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 30 Minutes

    Miguel once again threads a defence-spiltting ball, this time along the box and Bipin did manage to get a shot from a tough angle but kudos the PFC keeper, who came off his line at the right time to deny a goal-scoring chance! Time for a cooling break…

  • 19:56 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 26 Minutes

    Punjab finds space yet again as the advancing Dani Ramirez’s shot from the 18-yard box failed to hit the target. The curve didn’t generate and it eventually goes wide! EBFC can’t afford to give spaces like that.

  • 19:52 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 22 Minutes

    Oscar Bruzon takes off Souvik Chakraborty in the 21st minute as he is already on a yellow. He is not happy with the decision, but the Spanish gaffer doesn’t want any absentees from the derby on 17th May. 

  • 19:48 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 19 Minutes

    Meanwhile Souvik Chakraborty has been cautioned for a reckless foul. East Bengal are making use of the left flank really well. But Punjab’s defence have been compact so far. 

  • 19:46 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 15 Minutes

    This is like a similar match-up to the Mumbai game. PFC are constantly moving the ball, making EBFC chase for it. But the home side is well aware and not giving any extra space for them to generate an opening. They forced the Shers for the long ball, they even managed to get a shot on target. But everything was taken care of beforehand. 

Load More
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers

QUICK LINKS