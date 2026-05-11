East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.
East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Red and Gold Brigade Eye Bright Start Against Resilient Shers. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season is reaching a crucial phase and every point is becoming crucial in the battle for the title and to escape relegation. East Bengal FC will have a crucial encounter against Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 11 that can have a huge impact on the standings. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
Miguel once again threads a defence-spiltting ball, this time along the box and Bipin did manage to get a shot from a tough angle but kudos the PFC keeper, who came off his line at the right time to deny a goal-scoring chance! Time for a cooling break…
Punjab finds space yet again as the advancing Dani Ramirez’s shot from the 18-yard box failed to hit the target. The curve didn’t generate and it eventually goes wide! EBFC can’t afford to give spaces like that.
Oscar Bruzon takes off Souvik Chakraborty in the 21st minute as he is already on a yellow. He is not happy with the decision, but the Spanish gaffer doesn’t want any absentees from the derby on 17th May.
Meanwhile Souvik Chakraborty has been cautioned for a reckless foul. East Bengal are making use of the left flank really well. But Punjab’s defence have been compact so far.
This is like a similar match-up to the Mumbai game. PFC are constantly moving the ball, making EBFC chase for it. But the home side is well aware and not giving any extra space for them to generate an opening. They forced the Shers for the long ball, they even managed to get a shot on target. But everything was taken care of beforehand.