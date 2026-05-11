East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC | Red and Gold Brigade Push For Winner

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.
East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL Live Score and Updates: Red and Gold Brigade Push For Winner. Half-time at the Salt Lake Stadium and there is nothing to separate East Bengal FC and Punjab FC as the two sides head into the break locked at 0-0. Both teams created opportunities in an entertaining first half, with Punjab FC arguably coming closest on a few occasions. East Bengal also had a major talking point when Miguel Figueira was booked for simulation after going down inside the box in what looked like a strong penalty appeal. With the match finely poised and plenty still at stake, an exciting second half awaits in Kolkata. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
East Bengal failed to put the deflection into the back of the empty net!! That’s it! It’s full-time! East Bengal and Punjab play out a 0-0 draw!
East Bengal have a free-kick from a promising position! But nothing productive comes out as outcome!!
5 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Rashid with a shot from distance! It hits the bar again!!!! It was a straight hit from the middle of the park as he saw the PFC keeper off his line!! THIS WOULD’VE BEEN A HAPPY ENDING STORY!! THE BAR COMES TO PUNJAB’S RESCUE AGAIN!
88 minutes into the game and it’s still 0-0. Will we see a winner?