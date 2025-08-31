Entertainment News Live Updates: Salman Khan Warns Pranit More

What a week it’s been in the Bigg Boss house as tempers flared, alliances shattered, and now, everyone’s bracing for Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman isn’t holding back in the promo, especially with Pranit More.

Salman Khan Warns Pranit More (Photo: Instagram)

The comedian barely settled in, and he’s already caught in the crosshairs for his stand-up bits about the host himself.

So here’s what went down: Salman straight-up called out Pranit in front of everyone. He basically said, “You had your fun cracking jokes about me, but how would you like it if the roles were reversed?” You could tell Pranit wanted the floor to swallow him whole.

Salman went on, saying he gets that Pranit’s job is to make people laugh, but dragging someone’s name “below the belt” isn’t cool. That’s a fair point, honestly. There’s a line, and apparently, Pranit’s old sets crossed it.