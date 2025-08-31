LIVE TV
Entertainment News Live Updates: Salman Khan Warns Pranit More

Updated: IST
Written by: Reha Vohra

What a week it’s been in the Bigg Boss house as tempers flared, alliances shattered, and now, everyone’s bracing for Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman isn’t holding back in the promo, especially with Pranit More. 

Salman Khan Warns Pranit More (Photo: Instagram)
The comedian barely settled in, and he’s already caught in the crosshairs for his stand-up bits about the host himself.

So here’s what went down: Salman straight-up called out Pranit in front of everyone. He basically said, “You had your fun cracking jokes about me, but how would you like it if the roles were reversed?” You could tell Pranit wanted the floor to swallow him whole.

Salman went on, saying he gets that Pranit’s job is to make people laugh, but dragging someone’s name “below the belt” isn’t cool. That’s a fair point, honestly. There’s a line, and apparently, Pranit’s old sets crossed it. 

Live Updates

  • 10:34 (IST) 31 Aug 2025

    Entertainment News Live Updates: Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Ranbir’s Toughest Career Moment

    But here’s the thing, success isn’t always a straight line, especially in Bollywood. Around 2015, Ranbir hit a rough patch. Movies like Bombay Velvet, Besharam, and Jagga Jasoos flopped hard. And no  it wasn’t just about the box office numbers. Those failures mess with your head and put you in a place where you can do nothing but doubt yourself.

    Anurag Kashyap, who directed Bombay Velvet, talked about how Ranbir went through a phase of serious self-doubt. Imagine putting everything into a movie and then watching it tank. It shakes your confidence.

    Anurag even said he feels partly responsible because, in filmmaking, it’s a team effort. But in the end, it’s the actor who usually takes the blame. That kind of pressure can make anyone second guess themselves. Ranbir’s always been the guy who throws himself 100% into his roles, trusting his directors, but after those flops, he got careful about what films to pick next.

