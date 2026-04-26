Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz Highlights PSL 2026 Match Scorecard: Glenn Maxwell, Hunain Shah, Akif Javed Star As Kingsmen Qualify For Playoffs After 108-Run Win

HYK vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, HYK vs Pindiz live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi live streaming on YouTube.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: After a fantastic all-around effort, the Kingsmen secure the final playoff berth! The Kingsmen were excellent in the first innings after being put into bat. They scored a massive 244 thanks to fifty runs from Usman Khan, Kusal Perera, and a brilliant effort from Glenn Maxwell down the order. The Pindiz’s poor catching was detrimental to their cause because they missed several opportunities. Shahzaib responded by leaving early, but Rizwan and Khawaja banded together to keep the scoreboard moving. With some striking strokes, Khawaja in particular got off to a quick start and continued to consistently reach the boundaries. However, the Pindiz’s progress was halted when they lost two wickets in three balls. Billings had a nice appearance as well, but the Pindiz lost the plot when he went against the flow of the play. Like a deck of cards, they continued to tumble. Khawaja found himself stuck at one end.
Earlier, The Rawalpindiz bowlers had nowhere to hide as the Hyderabad Kingsmen amassed an enormous score of 244/6. Usman Khan (54) and Kusal Perera (50) both scored aggressive half-centuries to maintain the momentum, but Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show with a scorching 70 off 37 balls. To set the tone, Maaz Sadaqat also scored a fast 28 at the top. But Rawalpindiz’s disorganized fielding was the tale of the innings. They dropped many absolute sitters that should have been easy catches due to their extreme carelessness. In order to guarantee their place in the playoffs, the Kingsmen must limit the Pindiz to 158 or fewer in the second half, despite the aim being 245.
Toss Update: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
Many people consider the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium to be batting-friendly, providing the perfect setting for aggressive stroke play and smooth run scoring. But as the game goes on, spinners usually enter the picture and can draw help from the surface. Additionally, teams batting second benefit from this surface, which increases the viability of chasing. With an average first-innings total of about 166 runs, the venue is often regarded for delivering high-scoring matches.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score / Margin
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1
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Mar 26
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 69 runs
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2
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Mar 29
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 40 runs
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3
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Apr 01
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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4
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Apr 08
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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5
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Apr 11
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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6
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Apr 12
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 6 wickets
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7
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Apr 16
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 5 wickets
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8
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Apr 22
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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9
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Apr 24
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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HYK: 80, ISU: 83/2
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Highlight / Top Performer
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1
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Mar 28, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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Michael Bracewell (Player of the Match)
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2
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Apr 02, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Azam Khan (Player of the Match)
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3
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Apr 04, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Lahore
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Loss
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Sameer Minhas (Player of the Match)
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4
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Apr 06, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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Faisal Akram (Player of the Match)
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5
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Apr 10, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Loss
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Rilee Rossouw (Player of the Match)
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6
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Apr 16, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Loss
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Hunain Shah (Player of the Match)
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Loss
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Fakhar Zaman (Player of the Match)
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Steve Smith (Player of the Match)
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9
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Apr 23, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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Mohammad Rizwan (45 off 38)
Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain
Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
And the Hyderabad Kingsmen have done the unthinkable. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the Hyderabad-based side has won by 108 runs to qualify for the playoffs. The Rawalpindiz poor season ended on even a worse note as they lost by a whopping margin. Hunnain Shah returned to bowl his final over and struck on his first ball to pick up the final wicket and seal the win for his team.
The Rawalpindiz are gifting this historic win to the Hyderabad Kingsmen. After a solid previous over where no wicket fell, six runs came off the first five balls of the 17th over. However, Asif Afridi found himself facing the last ball of the over and was run out on the final ball of the over.
The golden arm of Glenn Maxwell has struck, and it is Mohammad Amir whose forgettable day with the ball is now coupled with a second-ball duck in the second innings. The Kingsmen need two wickets with 32 runs to play with.
The Rawalpindiz batters are falling like ninepins. Usman Khawaja from the opposite end is looking at the batters getting dismissed continuously. It was Hunain Shah, who returned to the attack to pick up his third wicket. Kingsmen now need three wickets while defending 36 runs.
There is the sixth wicket, and this time around it is Mohammad Ali who has struck in his third over. It was a brilliant catch from Glenn Maxwell as Saad Masood’s four-ball stay at the crease came to an end. Kingsmen now need four wickets before Rawalpindiz score 45 runs.