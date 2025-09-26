IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super 4: India Takes On Sri Lanka In Warm Up Match Before Final Vs Pakistan

The match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia cup 2025 Super Four is a dead rubber since India already won a place in the final and Sri Lanka is out. India can test their line up, middle order positions and perfect fielding before the title confrontation. Sri Lanka will be fighting pride as they seek to have a good end to their campaign. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST.

(Image Credit: News X)

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 6 IND Vs SL Scorecard: The India vs Sri Lanka is a dead rubber as India has already secured a position at the final whereas Sri Lanka is out of the competition. India will take the game as a warm up against their final vs Pakistan, their formations especially in the middle order and curing their lapses in the field. The role of Sanju Samson is questionable and Jitesh Sharma is also rumored to have an opportunity as a finisher. The preview also raises an alarm over the areas of concern in India in the form of fielding, the team has already lost several catches in the tournament and they will be keen on polishing that in time before the final. On the Sri Lankan side, they will seek to save face and perform well despite the fact that their campaign has ended. In brief, the match is not qualifying but it is not pointless since it is a rehearsal match to India and a chance to play and end with dignity to Sri Lanka. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.