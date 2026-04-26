LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shahibzada Farhan Departs, Masood, Phillippe Key For MUL

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: After Sahibzada Farhan’s departure, it’s down to Shan Masood and Josh Phillippe to take the innings forward. Islamabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The last game of the Pakistan Super League 2026 league stage will be between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on April 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Even though both teams are already in the playoffs, this game is still very important because it could decide the final standings in the top two and the path to the PSL final. Fans can expect a high-stakes fight between two evenly matched teams that want to keep their momentum going into the knockout stage. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans continued their brisk start and moved to 27/0 after three overs, with Steven Smith and Sahibzada Farhan rotating strike well against Imad Wasim. Farhan added a boundary to keep the momentum going. Salman Irshad’s first over proved expensive as Multan raced to 41/0 after four overs. Farhan struck a four, while Smith played two classy boundaries to maintain the attacking intent. Faheem Ashraf then applied some control with a tidy fifth over, conceding only four runs as Multan reached 45/0. Islamabad managed to slow the scoring rate with disciplined lines. The pressure was released in the sixth over when Salman Mirza...