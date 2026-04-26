LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win

Islamabad United

Islamabad United is in third place on the points table going into this important game. They have won five of their nine league games so far. They have had some great moments during the campaign, with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.

If Islamabad wins this match, they could move up to second place, which would give them a great chance to qualify for Qualifier 1. That would give them two chances to get to the final, which makes this match very important.

United will depend on their experienced core to come through when the going gets tough. Their batting order can put up good scores, and their bowling unit has often stepped up when it mattered most. Islamabad will think they have a good chance of moving into the top two if they can handle the pressure and play as a team.

Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans are currently in second place on the table with six wins out of nine games. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament once again, and they will do everything they can to keep their spot with another strong performance.

If Multan wins here, they will stay in second place and may even set up a Qualifier 1 match against Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultans have been successful because their top-order batsmen are reliable and their bowlers can control games at all stages.

They will try to keep their momentum going into the playoffs and not fall behind in the standings. Multan will want to show that they are in charge early on in this game because they are feeling good about themselves.

Pitch Report

The National Stadium field in Karachi should be a fair fight between the bat and the ball. Once batters get used to the conditions, they will probably be able to score more easily. This makes partnerships important in the middle overs.

The new ball might move a little when fast bowlers use it, especially when the lights are on. This could make the first few overs very important. If there is a chance of dew later in the evening, teams that win the toss may want to chase.

Head-To-Head

Over the years, these two teams have fought hard against each other. Islamabad United has won 10 of the 19 times they have played Multan Sultans, while Multan Sultans have won 9 times. There have been no ties or no results in any matches.