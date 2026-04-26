LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: A late surge helped Multan Sultans post a competitive 192/7, with 67 runs coming in the final five overs. Smith and Farhan gave them a quick start, but Smith’s wicket at the end of the powerplay shifted momentum. Islamabad United’s spinners controlled the middle overs well, slowing the scoring rate and taking key wickets. At one stage, Multan looked set for a modest finish, but Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Wasim Jr changed the game with an explosive partnership. Wasim Jr’s unbeaten 26 off just 9 balls proved crucial, lifting the total beyond 190. While the score may be slightly under par on a good batting surface, it still gives Multan something solid to defend. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans kept the scoreboard moving after the halfway mark and reached 98/2 after 11 overs, with Shan Masood leading the charge through a six off Chris Green.Imad Wasim struck in the 12th over as Josh Philippe departed for 11, but Multan still crossed the 100-run mark to move to 103/3. Ashton Turner then arrived and added quick runs.Chris Green removed Turner for 9 in the 13th over after the batter smashed a six, leaving Multan at 113/4. Shan Masood continued to anchor the innings, while Arafat Minhas joined him in the middle.Shadab Khan and Green kept things under control...