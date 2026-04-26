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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win

🕒 Updated: April 26, 2026 21:27:05 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

ISL vs MUL Live Score PSL 2026: Catch ISL vs MUL Live Score, ISL vs MUL live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of ISL vs MUL on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: A late surge helped Multan Sultans post a competitive 192/7, with 67 runs coming in the final five overs. Smith and Farhan gave them a quick start, but Smith’s wicket at the end of the powerplay shifted momentum. Islamabad United’s spinners controlled the middle overs well, slowing the scoring rate and taking key wickets. At one stage, Multan looked set for a modest finish, but Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Wasim Jr changed the game with an explosive partnership. Wasim Jr’s unbeaten 26 off just 9 balls proved crucial, lifting the total beyond 190. While the score may be slightly under par on a good batting surface, it still gives Multan something solid to defend. Stay tuned for ISL vs MUL live score, ISL vs MUL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster ISL vs MUL encounter here on NewsX.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United is in third place on the points table going into this important game. They have won five of their nine league games so far. They have had some great moments during the campaign, with aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.

If Islamabad wins this match, they could move up to second place, which would give them a great chance to qualify for Qualifier 1. That would give them two chances to get to the final, which makes this match very important.

United will depend on their experienced core to come through when the going gets tough. Their batting order can put up good scores, and their bowling unit has often stepped up when it mattered most. Islamabad will think they have a good chance of moving into the top two if they can handle the pressure and play as a team.

Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans are currently in second place on the table with six wins out of nine games. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament once again, and they will do everything they can to keep their spot with another strong performance.

If Multan wins here, they will stay in second place and may even set up a Qualifier 1 match against Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultans have been successful because their top-order batsmen are reliable and their bowlers can control games at all stages.

They will try to keep their momentum going into the playoffs and not fall behind in the standings. Multan will want to show that they are in charge early on in this game because they are feeling good about themselves.

Pitch Report

The National Stadium field in Karachi should be a fair fight between the bat and the ball. Once batters get used to the conditions, they will probably be able to score more easily. This makes partnerships important in the middle overs.

The new ball might move a little when fast bowlers use it, especially when the lights are on. This could make the first few overs very important. If there is a chance of dew later in the evening, teams that win the toss may want to chase.

Head-To-Head

Over the years, these two teams have fought hard against each other. Islamabad United has won 10 of the 19 times they have played Multan Sultans, while Multan Sultans have won 9 times. There have been no ties or no results in any matches.

Live Updates

  • 21:24 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

  • 21:11 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score: MUL 192/7 After 20 Overs

    Multan Sultans kept the scoreboard moving after the halfway mark and reached 98/2 after 11 overs, with Shan Masood leading the charge through a six off Chris Green.Imad Wasim struck in the 12th over as Josh Philippe departed for 11, but Multan still crossed the 100-run mark to move to 103/3. Ashton Turner then arrived and added quick runs.Chris Green removed Turner for 9 in the 13th over after the batter smashed a six, leaving Multan at 113/4. Shan Masood continued to anchor the innings, while Arafat Minhas joined him in the middle.Shadab Khan and Green kept things under control...

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  • 20:14 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score: MUL 89/2 After 10 Overs

    Multan Sultans picked up momentum in the 10th over as Shadab Khan conceded 11 runs. Shan Masood led the charge with a powerful six over wide long-on, helping his side reach 89/2 at the halfway stage. Masood moved to 23 off 17 balls, while Josh Philippe was unbeaten on 6 off 6.

  • 20:10 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score: MUL 78/2 After 9 Overs

    Chris Green delivered a controlled ninth over for Islamabad United, giving away just six runs as Multan Sultans reached 78/2. Shan Masood was handed a lifeline after a dropped catch on the first ball and made the most of it with a boundary over mid-wicket. He moved to 15 off 14 balls, while Josh Philippe was on 3 off 3.

  • 20:07 (IST) 26 Apr 2026

    Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Live Score: MUL 72/2 After 8 Overs

    Islamabad United kept things tight in the eighth over as Imad Wasim conceded just four runs, reducing the scoring pace. Multan Sultans moved to 72/2 after eight overs, with Shan Masood rotating strike to reach 10 off 9 balls, while Josh Philippe was on 2 off 2.

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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win

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LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win
LIVE | Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: ISL Need 193 Runs To Win

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