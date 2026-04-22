LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Ali Raza Picks Hat-Trick To Restrict KK To 182! Top Knocks From Jason Roy And Azam Khan Sets PZ A Target Of 183!

KK vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Karachi vs Peshawar live streaming on Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score: Jason Roy and Azam Khan played top knocks in the first innings to power Karachi Kings to a score of 182 runs. Meanwhile, Ali Raza picked up a hat-trick in the final over, and the 18-year-old created history to become the youngest player to take a hat-trick in the PSL. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in this day game in Lahore against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings are once again bolstered by their captain, David Warner, returning to the playing XI. The Kings have dearly missed the Australian batter in the past few games, where they have come short on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the high-flying Peshawar Zalmi are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. The Kings are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, their opponents have yet to lose a game so far in the season.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood
Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
David Warner (C), Saad Baig (wk), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Azam Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah
Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Brian Bennett, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
The Peshawar Zalmi have continued to lose the plot as they lost their third wicket. Zalmi lost Aaron Hardie for a low score as Khushdil Shah struck in the eighth over. 10 runs came of the over, as Kusal Mendis struck a six on the first ball of the over.
Karachi Kings, after an expensive start, have bounced back in some fashion. After Abbas Afridi dismissed Babar Azam in the fifth over, Hasan Ali got the better of James Vince in the final over of the power play. With both openers back in the dugout, the pressure has now fallen on the shoulders of Kusal Mendis.
The Peshawar Zalmi has been rocked as their captain, Babar Azam, was dismissed in the fifth over. Abbas Afridi struck on the third ball of the over to get the better of the right-handed batter. This wicket means that Zalmi are challenged in this chase.
It is yet another expensive over from Khushdil Shah, who went for 11 runs in his second over. Babar Azam struck a six and a four in the fourth over as the Zalmi skipper is racing off the blocks.
The Zalmi openers are going after the bowlers from Karachi Kings. Babar Azam got a streaky boundary on the second ball of the third over. Meanwhile, James Vince struck a six on the final ball of the third over against Hasan Ali as 11 runs came off the over.