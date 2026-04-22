LIVE | Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: KK Win Toss Opt To Bat Against PZ

KK vs PZ Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Karachi vs Peshawar live streaming on Tapmad.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 Live Score: Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in this day game in Lahore against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings are once again bolstered by their captain, David Warner returning to the playing XI. The Kings have dearly missed the Australian batter in the past few where they have come short on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the high-flying Peshawar Zalmi are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX. The Kings are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, their opponents have yet to lose a game so far in the season.
Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood
Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
David Warner (C), Saad Baig (wk), Jason Roy, Salman Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Azam Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ihsanullah, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Hamza, Rizwanullah
Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Brian Bennett, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali
Jason Roy completed his ninth fifty in the Pakistan Super League. The English batter reached the milestone off 30 balls. Meanwhile, the run rate for the Karachi-based team has gone down in the last few overs. Ali Raza, despite being hit for a four on the first ball of the 11th over only went for nine runs.
Aaron Hardie has picked up a crucial wicket for the Zalmi against the run of play. The Aussie all-rounder dismissed Pakistan T20I skipper, Salman Agha, on the fourth ball of the eighth over.
Sufiyan Muqeem came into bowl the seventh over, and he was struck for a couple of fours. It was Salman Ali Agha who got going against the tall leg-spinner. Despite the early wicket of David Warner, Kings are going strong in the first innings.
Karachi Kings have ended the power play on a dominating note. Jason Roy struck a six and a four on the last two balls of the sixth over. It was Iftikhar Ahmed who was on the receiving end of the onslaught from the English batter.
Finally the opening stand has been broken and it is Ali Raza who has struck in his very first over. Iftikhar Ahmed built up the pressure in the previous over, and it is Ali Raza who reaped the rewards. He dismissed Warner on the third ball of the fifth over for a 13-ball 11-run knock.