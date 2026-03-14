Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Expected At Event
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new innings as he will get married to his childhood friend Vanshika at the famous Savoy Hotel in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie today. The hotel has reportedly been booked for 2-3 days and some of the prominent cricketers are expected to be present at the event. Kuldeep’s close friend and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has already reached Mussoorie.
As per the schedule, the saafa-tying ceremony had taken place at 4 PM, followed by the baraat at 5 PM. The scheduled timing for varmala is was 6 PM, with the phere at 8 PM. After the pheras, other traditional mandap rituals will continue late into the night.
RP Singh team India selector with Kuldeep Yadav dancing and enjoying Kuldeep Yadav’s sangit ceremony in Mussoorie.❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQ9lOnQG5H
— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Dehradun to bless Kuldeep
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri maharaj from Bageshwar Dham came to Dehradun to bless Kuldeep Yadav at his wedding.❤️
Kuldeep Yadav often visits Bageshwar Dham, as he has deep faith in that place. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xIpN11ETFe
— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026
Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Singh’s entry and celebration during their sangeet ceremony in Mussoorie.
Both look like a perfect couple. ✨ pic.twitter.com/feddOtrXa9
— Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 14, 2026
Rinku Singh, T. Dilip and Yuzi Chahal enjoying and having fun with Kuldeep Yadav at his wedding in Mussoorie.
Rinku and Yuzi in a fun mood. 😄 pic.twitter.com/ReOCVeXKRm
— Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 14, 2026
As per the schedule, the saafa-tying ceremony had taken place at 4 PM, followed by the baraat at 5 PM. The scheduled timing for varmala is was 6 PM, with the phere at 8 PM. After the pheras, other traditional mandap rituals will continue late into the night.