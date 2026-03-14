Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Expected At Event

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Marriage (Image Credits:X)

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new innings as he will get married to his childhood friend Vanshika at the famous Savoy Hotel in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie today. The hotel has reportedly been booked for 2-3 days and some of the prominent cricketers are expected to be present at the event. Kuldeep’s close friend and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has already reached Mussoorie.

As per the schedule, the saafa-tying ceremony had taken place at 4 PM, followed by the baraat at 5 PM. The scheduled timing for varmala is was 6 PM, with the phere at 8 PM. After the pheras, other traditional mandap rituals will continue late into the night.

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES from the event here