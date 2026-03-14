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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

🕒 Updated: March 14, 2026 18:50:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Expected At Event

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Marriage (Image Credits:X)
Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Marriage (Image Credits:X)

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to begin a new innings as he will get married to his childhood friend Vanshika at the famous Savoy Hotel in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie today. The hotel has reportedly been booked for 2-3 days and some of the prominent cricketers are expected to be present at the event. Kuldeep’s close friend and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has already reached Mussoorie. 

As per the schedule, the saafa-tying ceremony had taken place at 4 PM, followed by the baraat at 5 PM. The scheduled timing for varmala is was 6 PM, with the phere at 8 PM. After the pheras, other traditional mandap rituals will continue late into the night.

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES from the event here

Live Updates

  • 18:50 (IST) 14 Mar 2026

    Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates

  • 18:47 (IST) 14 Mar 2026

    Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates

    Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Dehradun to bless Kuldeep

  • 18:46 (IST) 14 Mar 2026

    Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates

  • 18:44 (IST) 14 Mar 2026

    Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates

  • 18:42 (IST) 14 Mar 2026

    Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates

    As per the schedule, the saafa-tying ceremony had taken place at 4 PM, followed by the baraat at 5 PM. The scheduled timing for varmala is was 6 PM, with the phere at 8 PM. After the pheras, other traditional mandap rituals will continue late into the night.

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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding LIVE Updates: India Spinner to Get Married to Childhood Friend Vanshika Today, Check

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