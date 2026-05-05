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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 5, 2026 11:52:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.

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Live Updates

  • 11:51 (IST) 05 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

    Students can check their results on the CBSE websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

    On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

  • 11:45 (IST) 05 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Will the CBSE release results for all streams

    The CBSE releases results for all streams on that day. So the CBSE 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be out on the day.

    Along with the CBSE 12th result, the board will also provide details like pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and region-wise pass percentage.

  • 11:36 (IST) 05 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: When will the CBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared

    The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process.

    In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Result Updates Release Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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