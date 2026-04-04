Highlights | GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Highlights Today 9th Match: Tushar Deshpande Delivers Under Pressure, RR Defeats GT By Six Runs In Thriller At Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score IPL 2026: Catch GT vs RR Live Score, GT vs RR live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Ahmedabad here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of GT vs RR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026, 9th Match Live Score and Updates.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026, 9th Match Live Score: Tushar Deshpande delivered for the Rajasthan Royals as he successfully defended 11 runs in the final over. The right-arm pacer held on to his nerves after bowling a wide ball to start the over. He broke the crucial stand between Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada to win the closely contested clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel scored 75, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 16th half-century in the IPL as Rajasthan Royals finished with 210 runs in the first innings. Kagiso Rabada picked up a couple of wickets for the Gujarat Titans with the ball in hand. Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma became the fastest bowler in IPL 2026. The right-arm pacer from the Gujarat Titans bowled a delivery reaching a speed of 154.7 KMPH. His soaring speeds earned him a wicket as well.

Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will not be playing for the Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan stepped in as a stand-in captain for GT.

Gujarat Titans will host the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Coming into this game, the Titans lost their opening game against the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the Riyan Parag-led side registered a massive win against the Chennai Super Kings. A win for RR would take them to the top of the points table. GT, on the other hand, boasts an impressive record at home and would like to continue their record as they take the field against the Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans Preview

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler did not fire, making it a rare batting setback for the GT top-order. The 2022 winners’ run to the playoffs in the previous season was a high point. In the first nine overs, the bowlers only managed to take one wicket. In the shortest format, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada had another subpar performance again, going for 34 runs in his three overs.

The Titans are very concerned about the batting form of Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Washington Sundar. The top order is under increased pressure to potentially play more cautiously.

Rajasthan Royals Preview

When the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings in their first game, everything that could have gone well for them did. Foreign pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger each took a few wickets with the ball in their hands. In the meantime, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi, their recent additions, each took a wicket. The last wicket was taken by the dependable Sandeep Sharma, who bowled out CSK for 127 runs.

The Royals put up a fierce fight in the second innings, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 52 runs in 17 balls. In a scorching knock, the left-handed hitter hit five sixes and four fours to help his team win. With a 29-run partnership for the third wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag sealed the victory.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala