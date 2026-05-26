Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

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Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Plus Two Result 2026 today on 26th May.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place.