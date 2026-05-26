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Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

🕒 Updated: May 26, 2026 09:51:35 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Plus Two Result 2026 today on 26th May. 

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026. The major school announcements regarding school holidays, class 10 and 12 board examinations and important rules and regulations. 

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 09:42 (IST) 26 May 2026

    How to download Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026?

    Students may check their result of Class 12 online using the steps below:

    • Open official DHSE Kerala website
    • Click on the link of Kerala HSE Plus Two Result 2026
    • Fill in the login details such as your roll number and your date of birth
    • Submit the required details
    • After a few seconds the result will be shown on your screen
    • A provisional mark sheet will also be available to save and download

    Students should be advised to hold on to the printed copy of the online mark sheet until they receive the original certificates from their schools

  • 09:30 (IST) 26 May 2026

    What websites will be displaying Kerala HSE Plus Two result 2026?

    Students can view and download their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results, 2026, from the official websites.

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in

    Besides the websites, students can also check their scores through DigiLocker and the Saphalam mobile app. In the very first hours following the result declaration, due to heavy traffic, the official websites may display a slow response to a number of users. So, students have to wait patiently and refresh the page after a few minutes if required.

Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

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Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

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Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts
Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts
Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts
Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

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