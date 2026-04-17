LIVE | Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Sikandar Raza Out, Shaheen Afridi Flops With The Bat; Gladiators Choke Qalandars in Karachi | LHQ 94/7 vs QTG

LQ vs QG Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Quetta live streaming on Tapmad.
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026 Live Score: Sikandar Raza departs for 15, Usman Tariq picked up his third wicket of the night as Quetta Gladiators continue to choke Lahore Qalandars in match no. 26 of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Stay tuned for PSL 2026 live score, LHQ vs QTG Live Score, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live score, live cricket score, live score, PSL live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL encounter here on NewsX. The defending champions have not had the best of starts to the PSL 2026 season. Having suffered back-to-back losses in their previous two games, the Qalandars will face the Quetta Gladiators tonight. It will be a crucial clash as the two teams aim for a playoff spot. A win would take either of the two teams to six points and could contest for a top-four spot.
Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first at National Stadium.
Qalandars are coming into this game on the back of a couple of losses in the tournament. They lost to Islamabad United by nine wickets and Peshawar Zalmi by 76 runs. Meanwhile, lost their previous game against Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.
Lahore Qalandars have managed to win only two games so far in five games from the PSL 2026 season. Having won the title in the previous year, the Shaheen Afridi-led side is languishing in seventh place on the points table, only ahead of Rawalpindiz who are yet to win a game. However, the one thing that works in their favour is that they have played the least amount of games in this season. Playing only their sixth game of the season, a win would see Qalandars level Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings with six points. Their net run rate is already better than the Kings and a win tonight could see them overtake the Kingsmen as well.
Quetta Gladiators, like their opponent, have won only two of their six games in the season. The Saud Shakeel-led side has done well to ensure that their net run rate is still positive despite the four losses they have suffered this season. A win tonight would take them to six points as well, joining Karachi Kings and Hyderabad Kingsmen. However, thanks to their NRR (+0.258), QG will overtake the two teams and take the fourth spot on the PSL 2026 points table.
Shaheen Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Dunith Wellalage, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Daniel Sams, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Farooq
Saud Shakeel (C), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Khalil Ahmed, Saqib Khan, Khan Zaib, Wasim Akram, Bevon Jacobs, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Bismillah Khan, Sam Harper, Kashif Bhatti, Brett Hampton, Ben McDermott
Alzarri Joseph bangs it in short at 147 kph, but Haseebullah Khan gets a thick leading edge that flies over the keeper. Not convincing, but it gets the job done — and brings up 100 for Lahore in style!
OUT! Usman Tariq strikes in his final over and picks up the big wicket of Sikandar Raza. Floated up on off, Raza goes for the sweep but misses it completely. The ball sneaks under the bat and crashes into the off-stump. That’s the third wicket for Tariq — what a spell! Lahore Qalandars 84/7 in 16.1 overs vs Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium in Karachi
Usman Tariq, bowling the first over, picked up a couple of wickets. The right-arm spinner dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen coming in at number seven, was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
At the halfway stage, the Qalandars have lost the plot while the Quetta Gladiators are dominating the first innings. LQ is going at six runs per over after the first 10 overs.
Lahore Qalandars lose their fourth wicket as they continue to slump in this clash. The Shaheen Afridi-led side lost Mohammad Farooq on the third ball of the seventh over with Saqib Khan coming back into the attack.