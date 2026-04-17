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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

Lionel Messi officially acquires Spanish 5th-tier club UE Cornellà. Discover how the Inter Miami star is following Cristiano Ronaldo's lead into club ownership in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club. Photo X
Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 17, 2026 21:55:01 IST

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Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

Lionel Messi is now the owner of a football club. The Argentine superstar has taken a major step off the pitch by acquiring Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornellà, the Catalonia-based club confirmed on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The move adds a new dimension to the career of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who currently plays for Inter Miami and is expected to lead the Argentina national football team in their World Cup title defense later this year. Cornellà, based in the suburbs of Barcelona, announced the takeover in an official statement, highlighting Lionel Messi’s enduring connection to the region.

“This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia,” the club said in a statement. The club, which has produced notable players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Messi’s former teammate Jordi Alba, has endured a difficult spell, suffering back-to-back relegations in recent seasons. Messi’s arrival is widely seen as a turning point aimed at rebuilding both the sporting and institutional structure of the team.

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“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent,” Cornellà’s statement added. “The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”

Messi’s ties to Catalonia run deep. He rose through the ranks at FC Barcelona’s La Masia and spent 17 seasons with the senior team, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals. The 38-year-old has previously expressed a desire to return to the region after retirement, and this investment reflects that long-term vision. By taking over a club renowned for its elite youth academy, Messi is positioning himself to influence the next generation of talent in the very municipality where he spent his formative years.

Interestingly, his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a similar move by purchasing a stake in UD Almería, underlining a growing trend of elite players stepping into club ownership roles. While Ronaldo has focused on a side with a larger professional footprint, Messi’s project begins at the grassroots level in the fifth tier, focusing on “ambition and sustainability” within the Catalan football pyramid.

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Tags: Lionel Messi club ownershipLionel Messi UE CornellaMessi Catalonia tiesSpanish fifth tier clubUE Cornella takeover

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Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

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Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

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Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club
Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club
Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club
Lionel Messi Follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Buys Stakes In 5th Tier Spanish Club

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