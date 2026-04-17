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Home > Sports News > Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil have accused coach Naval Singh of abuse and harassment, urging Sports Authority of India to take strict action ahead of major competitions.

Neeraj Chopra alleged harassment from coach Naval Singh. Image Credit: X/@Neerajchopra1
Neeraj Chopra alleged harassment from coach Naval Singh. Image Credit: X/@Neerajchopra1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 17, 2026 23:15:50 IST

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Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

Several Indian javelin athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, have complained to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about javelin coach Naval Singh. The coach has been accused of abuse and harassment by elite Indian sportsmen. In addition to Neeraj, two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil has written to SAI about the problem and demanded that the coach face consequences. Neeraj and Antil took the lead when a written complaint was submitted to SAI last week on April 10, according to reports. The issue was also brought up with representatives of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and SAI. Neeraj stated that he and his family were the targets of abuse. Neeeraj Chopra called for action to be taken.

Neeraj Chopra blasts Naval Singh for mental harassment

Two-time Olympic medalist, Neeraj Chopra joined the athletes in their complaint of Naval Singh. Chopra in a letter talked about the statements made by Dronacharya awardee coach. He talked about the statements were not in good taste and weren’t just inappropriate but disgraceful as well. As per the report from The Bridge, Chopra in his letter, said, “I stand in full agreement with my fellow athletes and strongly demand strict action in this matter. I write this as an athlete who has had the honor of representing India at both national and international levels, and who firmly believes that sport must uphold dignity, discipline, and respect. The statements made by coach Naval Singh are not just inappropriate, they are disgraceful.”

Chopra further talked about how Naval Singh used abusive language. According to the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, serious action must be taken against the coach. In his letter, Chopra requested the Sports Authority of India to take immediate action. Chopra said, “Abusive language directed at me, my family, and fellow athletes cross every boundary of professionalism and basic human decency. I am shocked and disappointed to hear such derogatory comments. This kind of behavior from a person in authority is intolerable and brings disrepute to the sporting system as a whole,. I urge the Sports Authority of India to take immediate and decisive action.”

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Sumit Antil alleges Abusive behaviour from Naval Singh

Sumit Antil filed the lawsuit, alleging that Naval sends abusive videos to him and other sportsmen while intoxicated. He asserted that although the problem had previously been brought up, he wished to intensify it this time. In a conversation with The Bridge, Antil said, “He gets drunk and sends random recordings abusing us and dragging our families in it. He tends to behave this way when competitions approach. I approached SAI Deputy Director Arunlal and the CEO of TOPS [Nash Johal]. They initially tried to resolve the matter through a compromise, but this time I was not going to let it pass. I may be the first to speak up, but there are many who have silently endured this.”

Who is Naval Singh?

Sachin Yadav, who placed fourth in the 2025 Athletics World Championships, is being trained by Dronacharya Award-winning coach Naval Singh.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

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Tags: Indian Javelin controversyNaval Singhneeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra latest newsSAI complaintSports Authority of Indiasumit-antil

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Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

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Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil
Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil
Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil
Neeraj Chopra Leads Complaint Against Coach Naval Singh: SAI Under Pressure After Abuse Allegations by Sumit Antil

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