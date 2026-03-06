Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 1-0 OFC | Jamie Maclaren Gives Lead To Mariners

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on OFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/Odisha FC- X.

Mohun Bagan Preview

Currently perched at the top of the table, the Mariners are coming off a dominant 5-1 demolition of Mohammedan Sporting, a performance that highlighted their terrifying offensive depth. Central to this clash is the narrative surrounding Bagan’s head coach Sergio Lobera, who faces his former side for the first time since departing Odisha in late 2025. While Mohun Bagan has been a juggernaut early this season, they must contend with a partial stadium closure at the Salt Lake Stadium due to recent spectator misconduct, though the club management has interestingly opted to make entry free for the remaining available sections to ensure a vocal atmosphere.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC, by contrast, has endured a sluggish start to the season under head coach TG Purushothaman, languishing in the bottom half of the table after managing only two draws in their opening fixtures. The Juggernauts are currently operating with a significantly thinned foreign contingent compared to their opponents, relying heavily on the leadership of captain Carlos Delgado in a squad that is still finding its rhythm. Their recent 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC showed glimpses of resilience, but they face a monumental task in containing a Bagan attack led by Jamie Maclaren, who has found the back of the net in every match so far this season. The fitness of Bagan’s Brazilian star Robson “Robinho” remains a point of concern after he was forced off with an injury in the previous game, though his early-season form suggests that even a cameo could be decisive.

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Match Details

Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST, Friday, March 6, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata