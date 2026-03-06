LIVE TV
Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Score ISL: MBSG 1-0 OFC | Jamie Maclaren Gives Lead To Mariners

🕒 Updated: March 6, 2026 17:45:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on OFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/Odisha FC- X.
Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/Odisha FC- X.

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: The high-flying Mohun Bagan Super Giant enter their Friday, March 6, 2026, encounter against Odisha FC as the undisputed favorites, looking to secure their fourth consecutive victory of the Indian Super League campaign. The match carries significant weight despite being so early in the season. With the 2025–26 ISL season operating on a condensed 13-game league format, the margin for error has effectively vanished.

Mohun Bagan Preview

Currently perched at the top of the table, the Mariners are coming off a dominant 5-1 demolition of Mohammedan Sporting, a performance that highlighted their terrifying offensive depth. Central to this clash is the narrative surrounding Bagan’s head coach Sergio Lobera, who faces his former side for the first time since departing Odisha in late 2025. While Mohun Bagan has been a juggernaut early this season, they must contend with a partial stadium closure at the Salt Lake Stadium due to recent spectator misconduct, though the club management has interestingly opted to make entry free for the remaining available sections to ensure a vocal atmosphere.

Odisha FC Preview 

Odisha FC, by contrast, has endured a sluggish start to the season under head coach TG Purushothaman, languishing in the bottom half of the table after managing only two draws in their opening fixtures. The Juggernauts are currently operating with a significantly thinned foreign contingent compared to their opponents, relying heavily on the leadership of captain Carlos Delgado in a squad that is still finding its rhythm. Their recent 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC showed glimpses of resilience, but they face a monumental task in containing a Bagan attack led by Jamie Maclaren, who has found the back of the net in every match so far this season. The fitness of Bagan’s Brazilian star Robson “Robinho” remains a point of concern after he was forced off with an injury in the previous game, though his early-season form suggests that even a cameo could be decisive. 

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Mohun Bagan hold a significant 7–2 lead in 15 all-time meetings against Odisha FC, with 6 draws. In the ISL specifically, the Mariners have won 5 of 10 encounters, while the Juggernauts have claimed only 2. Dimitri Petratos remains the fixture’s top scorer with 6 goals.

At the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan have been nearly invincible in league play, winning 16 of their last 17 matches at the venue. While Odisha famously dismantled Bagan 5–2 here in the 2023-24 AFC Cup, they have never secured an ISL victory at the ground, suffering key defeats in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 playoffs.

Match Details

Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST, Friday, March 6, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Live Updates

  • 17:43 (IST) 06 Mar 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Score: MBSG 2-0 After 42 Minutes

    GOAAL! As we speak, Bagan have tripled their lead through Alberto Rodriguez. A long-range shot that was low but took a deflection from the defender along the way, bounced in front of Amrinder and the keeper, who dived to his left, got finger tips to it, but couldn’t keep the shot out. 

  • 17:38 (IST) 06 Mar 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live: MBSG 2-0 After 41 Minutes

    Dimi Petratos have been fouled a number of times now. Odisha know the importance of Bagan’s star and so they are playing on the offensive. But if they want to come back into the game, they will have to push for a goal first. 

  • 17:35 (IST) 06 Mar 2026

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Live Score: MBSG 2-0 OFC After 37 Minutes

    Very good ball into the box and Jamie Maclaren’s volley was blocked but Bagan pressed on and saw another shot, this time from Jason Cummings blocked. MBSG players are screaming for a penalty after a foul on Dimi Petratos as he was pushed inside the box. The referee says play on! Interesting move…

  • 17:29 (IST) 06 Mar 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL Live Score and Updates: MBSG 2-0 OFC After 33 Minutes

    30 minutes into the game and we have the first drinks break. Mohun Bagan are toying with their opposition now. Odisha are chasing shadows and if they want to make a comeback, they need to come hard and show ambition, otherwise, the Mariners are gonna steam roll to victory! 

  • 17:25 (IST) 06 Mar 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Live: MBSG 2-0 OFC After 27 Minutes

    That’s what we were talking about! If you defend poorly and give acres of space to Mohun Bagan, even if there was a keeper instead of a striker, they would bury these chances all day. 

QUICK LINKS