NYC Mayoral, NJ & VA Governer Elections Result 2025 LIVE Updates: New York City To Choose Its Next Mayor Soon, Mamdani Holds Lead Over Trump-Backed Cuomo In Final Polls

New York Mayor Election (Image source: X)

New York City heads to the polls today in its first major election since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. His leadership and policies have been central to every debate during the mayoral race. The key contest features Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

President Trump has thrown his support behind Cuomo, urging voters on Truth Social to back him instead of Sliwa, warning that “a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani.” The president’s economic and healthcare policies, including tariffs and the recent federal shutdown, are also expected to influence voter sentiment.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim state legislator and self-described democratic socialist, has emerged as a rising star among New York Democrats. Advocating bold reforms to tackle inequality, he has gained strong grassroots momentum and major endorsements from progressive leaders like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As Election Day unfolds, New York City’s choice could signal the national mood toward Trump’s second term and shape the political direction of America’s largest city.

