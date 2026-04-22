OUT| Kerala State Lottery Result Today 22.04.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List|1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DE 555400

OUT| Kerala State Lottery Result Today 22.04.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today (22-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Wednesday, with 7 draws in total. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-49 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 22-04-2026, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DE 555400

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No : DG 886498

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –DJ 627205

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Lottery Series-

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0326 0380 1569 3132 3554 3610 4193 4532 4824 5617 6464 6648 7116 8474 8849 9084 9302 9787 9834

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No-

1002 3039 3992 4085 5712 6472

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No-

0212 1121 2646 2656 2748 3147 3364 3483 3837 3948 4063 4505 4750 4803 4879 4897 5163 5543 6589 6893 8201 8457 8528 8864 9757

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0219 0222 0224 0265 0442 0574 0601 0802 0978 1057 1455 1650 1707 1982 2103 2247 2351 2463 2532 2600 2609 3237 3282 3412 3565 3662 3696 3749 3958 4114 4153 4331 4622 4724 5021 5030 5106 5260 5268 5315 5330 5380 5530 5598 5692 5830 5841 5970 6733 6782 7095 7456 7572 7985 8070 8096 8149 8292 8698 8737 8779 9061 9548 9601 9662 9801

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

0021 0180 1156 1230 1352 1627 1847 1962 2560 2947 3092 3109 3211 3344 3405 3543 3716 3945 4289 4576 5171 5471 5952 6082 6344 7156 7540 7689 8216 8361 8756 8761 8925 8939 9789

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 22-04-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-49 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)