LIVE PAK 137/4 (15) | PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Babar Azam Departs For 24 Off 20 | Pakistan vs Australia

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Pakistan, Australia Begin Preparations For T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live score. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan play Australia in the first match of the three-match series in Lahore. Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss but lost Sahibzada Farhan on the very first ball of the innings for 0. The hosts lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed