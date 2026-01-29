LIVE TV
LIVE PAK 137/4 (15) | PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Babar Azam Departs For 24 Off 20 | Pakistan vs Australia

🕒 Updated: January 29, 2026 17:39:25 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Pakistan, Australia Begin Preparations For T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live score. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live score. (Photo Credits: X)

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan play Australia in the first match of the three-match series in Lahore. Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss but lost Sahibzada Farhan on the very first ball of the innings for 0. The hosts lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Live Updates

  • 17:32 (IST) 29 Jan 2026

    Pakistan vs Australia LIVE: Babar Azam Departs

    LOUDDD Appeal from Adam Zampa for LBW against Babar Azam. The umpire turns it down but Australia take the review. Babar had gone for a reverse sweep and that’s THREE REDS. He has to go for 24 off 20.

  • 17:30 (IST) 29 Jan 2026

    Pakistan vs Australia LIVE

    Babar Azam takes on the leg-spinner. He smashes one out of the park for a maximum against Adam Zampa who tosses it up a bit.

  • 17:27 (IST) 29 Jan 2026

    Aus vs Pak LIVE Cricket Score

    Pakistan have lost three wickets but they have been going at a run-rate of almost 10. Babar on the other side is still batting at a strike rate of under 100. That approach needs to change. He needs to push the paddle now

  • 17:23 (IST) 29 Jan 2026

    MILESTONE ALERT!

  • 17:20 (IST) 29 Jan 2026

    Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE

    Babar Azam gets going. He hits one over for a boundary. This is good stuff from Babar.

QUICK LINKS