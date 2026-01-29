LIVE PAK 137/4 (15) | PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Babar Azam Departs For 24 Off 20 | Pakistan vs Australia

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Pakistan, Australia Begin Preparations For T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan play Australia in the first match of the three-match series in Lahore. Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss but lost Sahibzada Farhan on the very first ball of the innings for 0. The hosts lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
LOUDDD Appeal from Adam Zampa for LBW against Babar Azam. The umpire turns it down but Australia take the review. Babar had gone for a reverse sweep and that’s THREE REDS. He has to go for 24 off 20.
Babar Azam takes on the leg-spinner. He smashes one out of the park for a maximum against Adam Zampa who tosses it up a bit.
Pakistan have lost three wickets but they have been going at a run-rate of almost 10. Babar on the other side is still batting at a strike rate of under 100. That approach needs to change. He needs to push the paddle now
“One of Pakistan’s Great playing his 100th international match in Pakistan for Pakistan”
Mike Hesson congratulated Babar Azam on reaching another milestone.🇵🇰pic.twitter.com/aEPbwD4Neo
— junaiz (@dhillow_) January 29, 2026
Babar Azam gets going. He hits one over for a boundary. This is good stuff from Babar.