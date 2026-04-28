Highlights | PES vs ISL Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi Win By 70 Runs To Reach Final

PSZ vs ISU Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates Qualifier: Catch live cricket score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live score, PSL 2026 live match updates, PSZ vs ISU live cricket score, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi here on NewsX.

PSZ vs ISU Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azams Peshawar Zalmi Take on High-Flying Islamabad United in Karachi | ISU Opt To Bowl vs PSZ | Image Credit: X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United AS IT HAPPENED Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Peshawar Zalmi stormed into their first Pakistan Super League Final since 2019 with a dominant 70-run win over Islamabad United in the qualifier. Led by a brilliant century from Babar Azam, Zalmi posted a massive 221 after strong support from Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis. Haris provided an explosive start, while Mendis added quick runs in the middle overs before Babar accelerated late and reached his hundred in 57 balls.

Chasing 222, United began aggressively with Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas, but Zalmi’s bowlers quickly turned the game around. Aaron Hardie and Sufiyan Muqeem ripped through the middle order, triggering a collapse that saw United bowled out for 151. With the victory, Zalmi secured a place in the final in Lahore and will head into the title clash full of confidence after an outstanding all-round performance. Check out the live cricket score, PSZ vs ISU live score, live score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score today, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United ball-by-ball commentary, PSZ vs ISL live score today from Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium, Karachi, here on NewsX.

The league stages are over and it is time for some real action to start in PSL 2026 and Qualifier 1 will witness the battle between the top two teams of the Pakistan Super League 2026 as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in Qualifier at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 28 on Tuesday.

After 40 league matches across two venues, the action shifts back to the National Stadium for a high-stakes Qualifier 1 as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United — the two most consistent sides of PSL 2026.

Zalmi have been the team to beat this season, going unbeaten until their final league game. With Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis among the tournament’s top run-scorers, and Sufiyan Muqeem leading the bowling charts with 19 wickets, they look like a well-rounded unit. However, they are yet to face United this season after their league clash was washed out.

On the other hand, Islamabad United head into the knockout on the back of two dominant wins. Led smartly by Shadab Khan, they bring experience and pedigree, having won the PSL title three times and consistently made the playoffs. With momentum on their side and a strong all-round unit, United remain a serious threat.

PSZ vs ISU SQUADS

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson.

Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie.