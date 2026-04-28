PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: PSG 5-4 BAY | Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.
PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: Luis Diaz’s scores Bayern’s 4th goal. Goal Fest At Parc Des Princes In Semi-Final 1st Leg as PSG Lead 5-3. PSG go into the break with a 3-2 lead as the fans in Parc des Princes were witnessed to an enthralling first-half! Harry Kane gave the lead from the spot before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalised it to make it 1-1. Joao Neves then made it 2-1 to Paris from a corner before Michel Olise made it all square again to make it 2-2. At the last minute of the 1st half, Dembele converted his penalty to give PSG the lead yet again. Stay tuned for PSG vs BAY UCL Live, PSG vs BAY live score, PSG vs Bayern Munich live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PSG vs BAY encounter here on NewsX.
4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
5 minutes to go in the game as PSG hold onto their 1-goal lead somehow.
Here’s a look at Diaz’s goal!
🚨 L I V E
⚽️ Luis Diaz
🅰️ Harry Kane
PSG 5 – 4 Bayern Munich#UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/AEPyOLxf0T
— Champions League Out Of Context (@uclooc) April 28, 2026
Here’s a look at Upamecano’s goal!
🚨 L I V E
⚽️ Dayot Upamecano
🅰️ Joshua Kimmich
PSG 5 – 3 Bayern Munich#UCL #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/1ohn1PQTfd
— Champions League Out Of Context (@uclooc) April 28, 2026
OOOH MYYY GOOOD!! WHAT A GAME WE ARE WITNESSING! It’s 5-4!! Luis Diaz just scored a worldie from inside the box! 9 goals in 70 minutes!