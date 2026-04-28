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PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg

🕒 Updated: April 29, 2026 00:49:57 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X
PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: Harry Kane gives 1-0 lead to Bayern Munich in the 17th Minute. Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg. Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start. In a high-stakes match, two of Europe’s most dangerous attacking teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, will face off in the first leg of the UCL 2025-26 semifinals on 28th April, 2026. Both teams want to win the continental championship, so the match should be of the highest quality, with a lot of tactical intensity and chances to score goals.

PSG will try to use their home field advantage, while Bayern comes in with a lot of confidence after winning another domestic title. Fans can expect one of the best games of the season because both teams have star players.

PSG Preview

Paris Saint-Germain has looked strong on their way to the final four. The French champions put on a great show in the quarterfinals, beating Liverpool FC by a score of 4-0 over two legs. Luis Enrique’s team is very strong and very determined to keep the crown after beating one of Europe’s best teams so easily.

PSG is still in charge of Ligue 1 at home, with a big lead over RC Lens at the top of the standings. Their most recent game was a comfortable 3-0 win away against Angers SCO, which added to their already impressive run of form.

PSG will think they can take an advantage into the second leg because they are confident and good at attacking. Their speed in wide areas and ability to think creatively between the lines could be very important against Bayern’s aggressive style of play.

Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich moves on to the semifinals after a thrilling quarterfinal win over Real Madrid CF, with a total score of 6-4. It was a very close match that showed how tough, experienced, and good Bayern is at handling pressure.

The big German team has already won the Bundesliga title and is still playing well on offence. They won their last game in a dramatic way, 4-3, away from home. FSV Mainz 05, showing once more how dangerous they are in the front.

Bayern is a real threat because they are strong, press hard, and finish well. They will still believe they can score, even when they are not at home, and keep the tie very close going into the return leg.

Key Players to Watch

Ousmane Dembélé is the player that everyone is talking about for PSG. He has become one of the team’s most important players. Dembélé’s direct running and creativity could be very important in getting past Bayern’s defence, even though he shares the stage with stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

Harry Kane is still the biggest threat to Bayern. The striker is having a great season, with 52 goals in all competitions, and he is in the running for the Champions League Golden Boot. In such a close match, his ability to finish and move around in the box could be very important.People expect the game to be open and fun because both teams have a lot of firepower.

Live Updates

  • 00:46 (IST) 30 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 0-1 BAY After 17 Minutes

    PENALTY FOR BAYERN MUNICH! Luis Diaz has been fouled! Harry Kane takes the spot-kick and he scores!! 1-0 to Bayern! 54th goal for Kane in the ongoing season! 

  • 00:46 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY After 15 Minutes

    It has been all Bayern Munich in the first 15 minutes of the game! From set pieces to corner, they have dominated play and have kept the PSG defenders busy. PSG did have their chances to generate, but the visitors were always a step ahead to curb the attack. 

  • 00:37 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY After 6 Minutes

    The likes of Diaz and Olise in the wings is turning out to be a menace for the Parisans. Their persistent attacks have put the home side in the back foot. 6 minutes into the game and we are yet to see the defending champions show any kind of promise. 

  • 00:32 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY After 3 Minutes

    Bayern Munich moving the ball well in the early minutes of the game. Enjoying possession and looks good in attack. 

  • 00:28 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Updates: MATCH UNDERWAY!

    The players have taken their positions! Here we go! The referee signals the start of play! We are in for a cracker tonight! 

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PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg

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PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg

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PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg
PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg

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