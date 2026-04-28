PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: PSG 0-0 BAY | Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.
PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: Harry Kane gives 1-0 lead to Bayern Munich in the 17th Minute. Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start In Semi-Final 1st Leg. Defending Champions, Bavarians Eye Bright Start. In a high-stakes match, two of Europe’s most dangerous attacking teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, will face off in the first leg of the UCL 2025-26 semifinals on 28th April, 2026. Both teams want to win the continental championship, so the match should be of the highest quality, with a lot of tactical intensity and chances to score goals.
PSG will try to use their home field advantage, while Bayern comes in with a lot of confidence after winning another domestic title. Fans can expect one of the best games of the season because both teams have star players.
PENALTY FOR BAYERN MUNICH! Luis Diaz has been fouled! Harry Kane takes the spot-kick and he scores!! 1-0 to Bayern! 54th goal for Kane in the ongoing season!
It has been all Bayern Munich in the first 15 minutes of the game! From set pieces to corner, they have dominated play and have kept the PSG defenders busy. PSG did have their chances to generate, but the visitors were always a step ahead to curb the attack.
The likes of Diaz and Olise in the wings is turning out to be a menace for the Parisans. Their persistent attacks have put the home side in the back foot. 6 minutes into the game and we are yet to see the defending champions show any kind of promise.
Bayern Munich moving the ball well in the early minutes of the game. Enjoying possession and looks good in attack.
The players have taken their positions! Here we go! The referee signals the start of play! We are in for a cracker tonight!