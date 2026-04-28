PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: Defending Champions Paris Saint-Germain Face High-Flying Bavarians In Semi-Final 1st Leg

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as PSG take on BAY in Paris.
PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL Live Score and Updates: In a high-stakes match, two of Europe’s most dangerous attacking teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, will face off in the first leg of the UCL 2025-26 semifinals on 28th April, 2026. Both teams want to win the continental championship, so the match should be of the highest quality, with a lot of tactical intensity and chances to score goals.
PSG will try to use their home field advantage, while Bayern comes in with a lot of confidence after winning another domestic title. Fans can expect one of the best games of the season because both teams have star players.
Battlefield is ready!
Where in the world will you be watching from tonight? 👇 pic.twitter.com/1wzUwRQsTJ
— FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) April 28, 2026
The skin that matters!
Le vestiaire est prêt ! 👕👀#PSGFCB I #UCL pic.twitter.com/CmvtTxC9kF
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 28, 2026