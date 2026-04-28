PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score UCL Match Updates: Defending Champions Paris Saint-Germain Face High-Flying Bavarians In Semi-Final 1st Leg

PSG Preview

Paris Saint-Germain has looked strong on their way to the final four. The French champions put on a great show in the quarterfinals, beating Liverpool FC by a score of 4-0 over two legs. Luis Enrique’s team is very strong and very determined to keep the crown after beating one of Europe’s best teams so easily.

PSG is still in charge of Ligue 1 at home, with a big lead over RC Lens at the top of the standings. Their most recent game was a comfortable 3-0 win away against Angers SCO, which added to their already impressive run of form.

PSG will think they can take an advantage into the second leg because they are confident and good at attacking. Their speed in wide areas and ability to think creatively between the lines could be very important against Bayern’s aggressive style of play.

Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich moves on to the semifinals after a thrilling quarterfinal win over Real Madrid CF, with a total score of 6-4. It was a very close match that showed how tough, experienced, and good Bayern is at handling pressure.

The big German team has already won the Bundesliga title and is still playing well on offence. They won their last game in a dramatic way, 4-3, away from home. FSV Mainz 05, showing once more how dangerous they are in the front.

Bayern is a real threat because they are strong, press hard, and finish well. They will still believe they can score, even when they are not at home, and keep the tie very close going into the return leg.

Key Players to Watch

Ousmane Dembélé is the player that everyone is talking about for PSG. He has become one of the team’s most important players. Dembélé’s direct running and creativity could be very important in getting past Bayern’s defence, even though he shares the stage with stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

Harry Kane is still the biggest threat to Bayern. The striker is having a great season, with 52 goals in all competitions, and he is in the running for the Champions League Golden Boot. In such a close match, his ability to finish and move around in the box could be very important.People expect the game to be open and fun because both teams have a lot of firepower.