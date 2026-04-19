Highlights | Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Babar Azam Slams Century, PZ Win By 118 Runs

PZ vs QG Live Score PSL 2026: Catch PZ vs QG Live Score, PZ vs QG live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PZ vs QG on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators AS IT HAPPENED PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi crushed Quetta Gladiators by 118 runs in PSL 2026 after a dominant all-round performance. Batting first, Zalmi posted a huge 255/3, led by Babar Azam’s unbeaten 100 off 52 balls and Kusal Mendis’ 83 off 44. Aaron Hardie added a quick 26 off 10* late in the innings. Chasing 256, Quetta never looked in control and were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs. Bevon Jacobs top-scored with 34, while Dinesh Chandimal made 19. For Zalmi, Mohammad Basit and Ali Raza picked up three wickets each as the table-toppers sealed another convincing win. Stay tuned for PZ vs QG live score, PZ vs QG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PZ vs QG encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have enjoyed an outstanding campaign and remain unbeaten heading into this fixture. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, they have looked balanced, disciplined and clinical in all departments.

From seven matches, Zalmi have secured six victories, while one game ended without a result. Their consistency with both bat and ball has made them one of the strongest title contenders this season.

Their most recent outing came against the same opposition, Quetta Gladiators, where they produced another commanding performance. Chasing 155, Zalmi reached the target with eight wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. That result will give them added confidence heading into this rematch.

Babar Azam’s form at the top has been crucial, while the bowling unit has repeatedly delivered under pressure. Zalmi will look to maintain their unbeaten run and continue building momentum before the knockout phase.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators are currently fourth on the points table and remain in the race for a playoff spot. Led by Saud Shakeel, they have shown flashes of quality but have struggled for consistency across the tournament.

Quetta has played seven games and won three and lost four. Their campaign has been hit or miss, but they come into this game after a big win over Lahore Qalandars.

The Gladiators chased with confidence in that game and won by six wickets. This win could boost their spirits before a tough match against the in-form Zalmi.

Quetta will have to play better all around this time because they lost to Peshawar last time. Their batters need to do well in the powerplay, and their bowlers need to get early wickets to mess up Zalmi’s top order.

Pitch Report

During PSL 2026, the National Stadium in Karachi had good playing surfaces. So far, there have been 12 matches at the venue, and the average score in the first innings is about 162.

Seven of those 12 games have been won by teams that batted second, which means that chasing has been a little easier at night. If the captain wins the toss, they will probably choose to bowl first.

Batters can score freely at the start of the innings, so the powerplay is very important. But the surface tends to slow down later, which can make it harder to hit boundaries in the last few overs.

Conditions in Karachi could lead to another close match, with smart batting and disciplined bowling being the keys to success.