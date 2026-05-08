Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Can Nifty Break 24,500 Despite FII Selling And Global Tensions?

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market Today Live Updates, May 8

Stock Market Live Updates: Dalal Street enters the last trading session of the week on a cautious note as volatility and plenty of triggers await investors.

Benchmark indices closed almost flat on May 7 after a very choppy session, but the mood on the Street was anything but quiet. Traders remained on edge throughout the session due to profit booking at higher levels, volatility on weekly expiry and FII selling that continued. The BSE Sensex fell 114 points to end at 77,844.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was able to stay above the crucial 24,300 mark and closed almost flat, down by 0.02% or 4 points at 24,326.65.

The intriguing bit? Wider markets would not relent. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw buying interest as investors were still willing to take selective bets even as headline indices are finding it difficult to get direction.

The big question now is, will the Nifty finally be able to break the tough 24400-24500 region? Analysts say a consistent move over these levels could open gates for new upside towards 24600 and beyond, to 24800 levels, in the next few weeks. The downside of 24,000 remains a key support area for the index.

But today’s session is not only at a technical level. There are a bunch of triggers that can keep markets busy from the opening bell itself.

Asian markets are trading lower on fresh geopolitical tensions in the wake of the latest flare-up between the US and Iran. GIFT Nifty is already indicating a weak start. Global investors have another reason to fret as crude oil prices move back above $100 per barrel.

Back home, earnings season is expected to rule the roost. The biggest focus will be on the State Bank of India, with investors keenly awaiting management commentary on loan growth, deposits and the FY27 outlook. Action would also be intense on a stock-specific front with results from Bank of Baroda, Titan Company, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Consumer Products.

Another big trigger on traders’ radar is the buzz of a massive block deal in Lenskart Solutions as shareholder lock-in restrictions expire.

So will Dalal Street end the week on a positive note, or will volatility continue to rule the market mood? Stay tuned as we track every move of Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty and the biggest stocks in action during the day.

Stay tuned to this space for all the LIVE updates on the stock markets.