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Home > Business News > SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know

SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know

SBI Results for Q4 FY26 showed steady profit growth and improving asset quality, but weaker-than-expected NII and muted earnings disappointed investors, dragging SBI shares lower despite a dividend announcement.

SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 14:53 IST

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SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know

SBI Results, Q4 Declared: Profit Grows, But Dalal Street Still Wanted More, and Q4 Numbers Beat Last Year, Not Market Expectations. State Bank of India (SBI) has delivered a good Q4 report card, but Dalal Street came with a higher bar and a tougher marking points. India’s biggest bank posted a 5.5% YoY jump in its standalone net profit to ₹19,683.75 crore in the March quarter, buoyed by better asset quality and lower provisions. But the profit figure still fell short of Street estimates of nearly ₹20,312 crore, and investors were not feeling lenient. The market reaction was like scoring 89 in an exam when everyone expected above 95. Good numbers, but not exactly “wow” numbers for traders chasing blockbuster growth.

SBI Results Of Q4 FY26: NII Growth & Asset Quality 

Metric Q4 FY26 Details
Net Interest Income (NII) ₹44,380 crore
YoY NII Growth Up 4.1% from ₹42,618 crore
Annual NII ₹1,23,097 crore
Market View NII growth remained below Street expectations
Profitability Impact Softer NII limited the positive impact of improved profitability
Gross NPA Ratio Improved to 1.49% from 1.82% YoY
Gross NPAs ₹73,452.5 crore
Net NPAs Rose sequentially to ₹18,830 crore from ₹18,012 crore
Asset Quality Trend Overall asset quality remained positive despite a slight rise in net NPAs

SBI Dividend Surprise: Shareholders Get A Little Extra With Q4 Results

Even as SBI shares dipped after the Q4 earnings announcement, India’s largest bank opted to cheer up the mood with a dividend reward. The bank’s board has announced a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share for FY26, giving investors a predictable return amid choppy market conditions. Those who hold SBI stock on the record date of May 16, 2026, will be entitled to receive the dividend on June 4, 2026. The Street may have wanted faster earnings growth, but SBI seems to be telling investors that consistent rewards still make a difference, particularly when market sentiment is playing out more theatrically than the quarter itself.

SBI Shares Fall Over 5% After Q4 Earnings

Metric Details
Intraday Fall SBI shares dropped nearly 5.5%
Intraday Low Around ₹1,032
Afternoon Trade Price Near ₹1,037.5
Investor Sentiment Market expected stronger single-digit earnings growth
Key Concern Softer-than-expected net interest income (NII)
Market Reaction Sharp selling pressure after Q4 results announcement

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SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know
SBI Results Q4 FY26: Profit Up By 5.5%, Shares Down; Here’s What Investors Should Know
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