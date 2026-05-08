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Home > Business News > EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

EPFO Updates: EPFO 3.0 may soon allow PF withdrawals through ATMs and UPI, while the proposed EPS pension hike to ₹7,500 could bring major relief to millions of pensioners.

EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? (Pic: AI Generated)
EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? (Pic: AI Generated)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 13:46 IST

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EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

EPFO Updates: The most curious question is can someone withdraw EPFO money from an ATM?  Yes, Your PF Balance Could Soon Be as Easy to Use as a Debit Card. Squeezing out your own Provident Fund (PF) money by standing in line at an ATM was once the stuff of sci-fi comics, but the upcoming EPFO 3.0 is set to make that a reality. Soon, subscribers could withdraw PF money from ATMs and even through UPI as part of the digital upgrade, which is expected to roll out by the end of May 2026. It’s like your retirement savings getting a fintech upgrade. Instead of piles of paperwork and waiting for employer approvals, EPFO could soon bring you instant, paperless access to funds. With special EPFO-linked ATM cards working like regular debit cards, users could instantly access part of their PF corpus. We’re really entering the tap, swipe, withdraw era, even for retirement savings.

How To Withdraw EPFO Money From ATM? Step-By-Step Guide

  • Step 1: Get Your EPFO ATM Card
    • EPFO is expected to issue special ATM cards linked directly to your Provident Fund (PF) account. These cards will likely function similarly to regular debit cards.
  • Step 2: Complete Your KYC
    • Before using the facility, ensure your:
      • UAN is active
      • Aadhaar is linked
      • PAN is verified
      • Bank account details are updated
      • Mobile number is linked for OTP verification
  • Step 3: Visit an Authorised ATM
    • Go to an EPFO-enabled ATM once the service becomes operational under EPFO 3.0.
  • Step 4: Insert Your EPFO ATM Card
    • Insert the EPFO-linked ATM card into the machine, just like a normal bank ATM transaction.
  • Step 5: Verify Your Identity
    • Enter your ATM PIN or complete OTP authentication sent to your registered mobile number.
  • Step 6: Choose Withdrawal Amount
    • Select the amount you wish to withdraw from your PF balance.
    • Users may be allowed to withdraw around 50%–75% of the available balance instantly.
    • At least 25% of the PF balance may need to remain in the account for retirement security.
  • Step 7: Receive Cash Instantly
    • Once verified, the ATM will dispense cash instantly without lengthy paperwork, employer approvals, or long waiting periods.

EPFO EPS Pension Hike Proposal

A proposed EPFO pension hike could be like finding extra cash in an old wallet for millions of EPS-95 pensioners. The government is currently looking at raising the minimum monthly pension amount from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 under the proposed EPFO EPS revision. It could be a good move for financially supporting retirees who have long claimed that the current pension amount is insufficient to cover basic monthly expenses. For example, ₹1,000 today barely covers a grocery run, let alone an entire month. But there’s still a “work in progress” sign on the proposal. The hike is under discussion and hasn’t been officially approved or implemented.

Also Read: Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure Despite Strong Q4 Earnings; Banking Stocks Bleed as Investors Panic Over Oil Prices, FII Selling

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Tags: ATM PF withdrawal processEPFO ATM cardEPFO NEWSEPFO pension hikeEPFO UAN updateEPFO updates 2026EPS-95 pensionPF withdrawal from ATMPF withdrawal rulesretirement savings IndiaUPI PF withdrawal

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EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

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EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

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