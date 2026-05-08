Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure Despite Strong Q4 Earnings; Banking Stocks Bleed as Investors Panic Over Oil Prices, FII Selling

Axis Bank Trends Amid Banking Sector Sell-Off- Banking stocks woke up on the wrong side of the market on May 8, 2026, and the Nifty Bank index paid the price by tumbling nearly 440 points in morning trade. Mnay banks, such as- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and other banking heavyweights remained under pressure as investors hit the panic red alert button amid escalating tensions in middle east, with rising crude oil prices, and relentless FII selling. It turned into a nasty triple espresso of expensive oil, global uncertainty, and foreign investors heading for the exit, not exactly the kind of brew banks were hoping for. While fundamentals remain strong, Dalal Street clearly decided banking counters were “risk-off” bets on Friday.

Axis Bank Stock Performance (May 8, 2026)

Metric Details Current Share Price ₹1,274.70 Stock Movement Down 1.39% Intraday Trend Slipped over 1.5% in early trade 52-Week High ₹1,418.3 52-Week Low ₹1,042.5 Market Capitalisation ₹3.96 trillion Market Impact Contributed to the decline in the Nifty Bank index

Axis Bank Q4 FY26 Earnings: Profit Beat Overshadowed by Provisions

Axis Bank reported better-than-expected Q4 FY26 profits.

Investor sentiment remained cautious despite the earnings beat.

Axis Bank announced a one-time voluntary provision of ₹2,001 crore.

The provision was created as a precautionary buffer against: Global macroeconomic uncertainty Market volatility External financial risks

The move impacted Axis Bank’s operating profit growth.

The announcement triggered a muted reaction in Axis Bank shares.

Banking Stocks Extend Decline

Everyone is depressed, so Dalal Street’s banking selloff on Friday had a total domino effect. Both the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices dropped even further into the red. Axis Bank is not the only one feeling the pressure; the whole banking pack is looking like it has skipped its morning coffee.

We can blame the pessimistic global cues, stubbornly high crude prices, and the non-stop FII outflows that kept investors uneasy. As pessimism increased, traders opted for safety over banking bets, leading to broad sector-wide profit booking. Fundamentally, the banks may look healthy, but for now, market participants are clearly taking the helm.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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