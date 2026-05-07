Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye 24,500 Amid Easing West Asia Tensions And Strong Global Cues

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Live Updates: Markets Eye 24,500 Amid Easing West Asia tensions and Strong Global Cues

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity markets are expected to see another session of cautious optimism on Thursday as improved geopolitical sentiments, along with positive global cues, continue to aid the risk appetite in the market. Participants are keeping a close eye on the reports that hint towards a possible agreement between the U.S. and Iran to de-escalate the ongoing West Asia conflict – a development which is acting like a catalyst for investor sentiments in global markets.

Analysts suggest that a breakthrough in geopolitical concerns might help the Nifty break out of the range-bound trend it has been in for quite a while. Nifty has now moved to the upper band of the recent 23,800–24,300 trading range following a breakout above the key 24,300 mark on Wednesday. Bulls have re-entered the market, and traders would be watching the next resistance zone around 24,500. A sustained move beyond this level would open the gate to 24,800 in the near term.

Today, we have a weekly expiry for Sensex derivatives; therefore, expect to see the volatility to remain elevated all day long.

The general trend has also improved since Nifty Bank is trading above its 20-DMA and is expected to see the barrier at the 55000 levels, which is likely to provide support to it in the coming time since the breakout above it occurred on Wednesday. Cooling of the crude oil prices and strengthening of the rupee and bond markets may support the equity markets in the days to come.

Action is expected to remain strong on a stock-specific basis during this ongoing earnings season. Bajaj Auto is likely to be in focus after its results and buyback proposal, while the results from Paytm, Meesho, PB Fintech, GCPL, Blue Star, and Sula Vineyards will be watched closely. Though there are no heavyweight results today from Nifty constituents, several stocks from the broader market, including Pidilite Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Dabur, Escorts Kubota, MRF, Sonata Software and Thermax, are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings.

Global markets closed strongly in overseas trading. The gains came as sentiment remained buoyed by news of a potential agreement between the U.S. and Iran ending the protracted West Asia conflict, and a strong earnings result from chipmaker AMD bolstered other AI-related names, sending both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh closing highs of 1.46% and 2.03%, respectively. The Dow Jones advanced 1.24%.

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday as well. Nikkei crossed the 61,000 mark for the first time, while traders also observed gains across Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong futures.

GIFT Nifty stood at around 24,490 in Indian exchanges, suggesting the opening for Indian equities will likely be in the negative territory despite the sharp rally witnessed in Wednesday where the Sensex rose 940 points and Nifty gained almost 300 points.

Prices of crude oil were still elevated as the Brent crude has surged by 0.91% to $102.19 a barrel and WTI crude gained 1.23% to $96.25 a barrel due to continued worry of the West Asia.