Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

Bagmane IPO GMP Today: Despite an unsteady stock market, the Bagmane REIT IPO stood apart from the crowd on Monday like a square foot of prime Bengaluru office space does for a tech major. The issue was subscribed 2.23 times overall by the close of May 6 evening, with non-institutional investors leading the way at 3.83 times. While the IPO looks to raise Rs 3,405 crore from 32.68 crore equity shares, 50 anchor investors had already poured in Rs 1,149.75 crore prior to the public issue.

What’s more, all this excitement comes even as India’s IPO market has been on mute in 2026, proving that premium office assets still have many takers on Dalal Street.

Bagmane IPO GMP Trends

According to stats, the Bagmane REIT IPO GMP stood at around Rs 4.2 on May 7.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the estimated listing price is around Rs 104.2.

This indicates a possible listing gain of nearly 4.20%.

The GMP has remained steady over the last few days.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can be highly volatile.

GMP trends do not guarantee listing gains or future market performance.

Bagmane IPO GMP At Glance

Also Read: Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Subscribed 71% on Day 1; Check Price Band, GMP, IPO Size — Should You Subscribe?