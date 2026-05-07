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Home > Business News > Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

Bagmane IPO GMP IPO: drew strong investor interest despite volatile markets, with GMP hovering around Rs 4.5. Investors are now closely tracking allotment dates, listing expectations and subscription trends.

Bagmane IPO GMP
Bagmane IPO GMP

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:07 IST

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Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

Bagmane IPO GMP Today: Despite an unsteady stock market, the Bagmane REIT IPO stood apart from the crowd on Monday like a square foot of prime Bengaluru office space does for a tech major. The issue was subscribed 2.23 times overall by the close of May 6 evening, with non-institutional investors leading the way at 3.83 times. While the IPO looks to raise Rs 3,405 crore from 32.68 crore equity shares, 50 anchor investors had already poured in Rs 1,149.75 crore prior to the public issue.

What’s more, all this excitement comes even as India’s IPO market has been on mute in 2026, proving that premium office assets still have many takers on Dalal Street.

Bagmane IPO GMP Trends

  • According to stats, the Bagmane REIT IPO GMP stood at around Rs 4.2 on May 7.
  • Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the estimated listing price is around Rs 104.2.
  • This indicates a possible listing gain of nearly 4.20%.
  • The GMP has remained steady over the last few days.
  • However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can be highly volatile.
  • GMP trends do not guarantee listing gains or future market performance.
  • Bagmane IPO GMP At Glance
Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Gain
May 7, 2026 ₹100 ₹4.00 – ₹4.50 ₹104.00 – ₹104.50 4% – 4.5%
May 6, 2026 ₹100 ₹4.20 – ₹4.50 ₹104.20 – ₹104.50 4.2% – 4.5%
May 5, 2026 ₹100 ₹4.25 – ₹4.50 ₹104.25 – ₹104.50 4.25% – 4.5%

Important Updates For Investor To Look Before Allotment 

Particulars Details
IPO Price Band Rs 95–100 per unit
Book-Running Lead Manager JM Financial
Registrar to the Issue KFin Technologies
Issue Opens May 5, 2026
Issue Closes May 7, 2026
Allotment Finalisation May 12, 2026
Refund Initiation May 13, 2026
Credit of Shares May 13, 2026
Tentative Listing Date May 15, 2026

How To Check Bagmane REIT IPO Allotment Status- Step-By-Step

Method 1: Check Allotment Through KFin Technologies

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  • Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal.
  • Step 2: Select “Bagmane Prime Office REIT” from the dropdown menu.
  • Step 3: Choose any one verification option:
    • PAN Number
    • Application Number
    • DP ID/Client ID
  • Step 4: Enter the required details based on the option selected.
  • Step 5: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Click on “Submit” to check your IPO allotment status.

Method 2: Check Allotment Through BSE

  • Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page.
  • Step 2: Select “Equity” under the Issue Type section.
  • Step 3: Choose “Bagmane Prime Office REIT” from the list.
  • Step 4: Enter your Application Number and PAN details.
  • Step 5: Click on “Search” to view your allotment status.

Also Read: Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Subscribed 71% on Day 1; Check Price Band, GMP, IPO Size — Should You Subscribe?

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Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

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Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

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Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details
Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details
Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details
Bagmane IPO GMP In Focus at Rs 4.5; Check Latest Subscription, Listing Price and Allotment Details

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