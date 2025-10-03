Stock Market LIVE Highlights: Sensex Rises 224 Points, Nifty Approaches 24,900 as Metal And Financial Stocks Rally

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market opened on a slightly negative note, Sensex at 80,815.08 and Nifty at 24,786.65. Investors await further domestic and global signals.

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Good morning, and welcome to our Market Live Blog!

Markets are back in action with a bang! After eight straight sessions in the red, the bulls made a strong comeback- did your portfolio feel the relief rally yesterday?

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy decision played a big role, keeping the repo rate steady at 5.5% and surprising many by revising GDP growth up to 6.8% and slashing the inflation forecast to 2.6%. That was enough to fire up investor sentiment!

On Wednesday, The Sensex jumped 716 points to close at 80,983, while the Nifty ended comfortably above 24,800. Midcaps and smallcaps weren’t left behind either, gaining around 1%. Most sectors were in the green, did you spot any winners in your watchlist?

From top movers like Tata Motors and Sun Pharma to sectoral trends and real-time market mood, stay with us as we track all the action, live!