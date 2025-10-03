LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE Highlights: Sensex Rises 224 Points, Nifty Approaches 24,900 as Metal And Financial Stocks Rally

🕒 Updated: October 3, 2025 15:39:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market opened on a slightly negative note, Sensex at 80,815.08 and Nifty at 24,786.65. Investors await further domestic and global signals.

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Good morning, and welcome to our Market Live Blog!
Markets are back in action with a bang! After eight straight sessions in the red, the bulls made a strong comeback- did your portfolio feel the relief rally yesterday? 

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy decision played a big role, keeping the repo rate steady at 5.5% and surprising many by revising GDP growth up to 6.8% and slashing the inflation forecast to 2.6%. That was enough to fire up investor sentiment!

On Wednesday, The Sensex jumped 716 points to close at 80,983, while the Nifty ended comfortably above 24,800. Midcaps and smallcaps weren’t left behind either, gaining around 1%. Most sectors were in the green, did you spot any winners in your watchlist? 

From top movers like Tata Motors and Sun Pharma to sectoral trends and real-time market mood, stay with us as we track all the action, live!

Live Updates

  • 15:36 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty Close Higher

    • Sensex: 81,196.33 213.02 (0.26%)
    • Nifty: 24,893.70 57.40 (0.23%)

    Sensex closed at 81,196.33, up by 213.02 points (0.26%), while Nifty ended at 24,893.70, rising 57.40 points (0.23%). Both indices showed positive momentum in today’s market session.

  • 14:36 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Bank Shares Fall After Q2 Loan Growth Disappoints

    Shares of Union Bank of India slipped on October 3 following its quarterly update. The bank reported gross advances of ₹9.42 lakh crore, a 5.3% year-on-year growth but only 0.4% sequentially, marking five consecutive quarters of single-digit loan growth.

  • 14:31 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty Show Minor Movements at 2:30 PM

    • Sensex: 81,003.35 up 20.04 (0.025%)

    • Nifty: 24,829.25 down 7.05 (0.028%)

  • 14:28 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Baazar Style Q2 Performance: Strong Growth and Expansion

    Baazar Style reported a 71% YoY increase in standalone revenue from operations, reaching ₹531.9 crore in Q2. Sales per square feet stood at ₹865/month. The company added 20 new stores while closing 2, reflecting strategic expansion and operational efficiency.

  • 14:27 (IST) 03 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: RVNL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for Western Railway Project Worth ₹40.41 Crore

    Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been declared the lowest bidder for a project valued at ₹40.41 crore by Western Railway. This win further strengthens RVNL’s project portfolio in the railway infrastructure development sector.

QUICK LINKS