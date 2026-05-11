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Home > Middle east > Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Dubai has launched the worlds smart bus station that uses artificial intelligence at the Mall of the Emirates. This smart bus station has a lot of features like cameras that can track how many people are there at any given time. The bus station also uses energy from the sun. The people who made this bus station wanted to make sure that everyone who uses it is safe and that everything runs smoothly. They also wanted to make sure that the bus station is good for the environment. The smart bus station at the Mall of the Emirates is really a place because of all the new technology it uses. Dubais smart bus station is an example of smart mobility technology. The smart bus station is going to make a difference, in how people get around Dubai.

Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking
Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 12:50 IST

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Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Dubai has just opened the worlds fully integrated smart bus station. This is a deal because it is a public transport hub that uses artificial intelligence, solar energy and real-time tracking to help people get around. The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened this station at the Mall of the Emirates. The goal is to make it easier and safer for people to commute every day. This new station is part of Dubais plan to become one of the most sustainable cities in the world. It has a lot of technology including AI-based monitoring systems and interactive digital services. The station is also connected to the Metro, which makes it easy for people to get around the city.

AI Cameras and Real-Time Crowd Monitoring

One of the things about this station is that it has AI-powered cameras that watch the crowd and see how many people are waiting for buses. This helps the station manage the crowd during times. There are also screens that show when buses and Metro trains are arriving and even how many people are on the buses. This makes it easier for people to plan their trip.

The people in charge of the station the RTA want to make sure that people do not have to wait long for buses and that they are comfortable while they are waiting. They also want to make sure that the station is running smoothly and efficiently.

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Solar Power and Sustainable Design

The station is also very environmentally friendly. It uses power to run a lot of its systems, which is good for the planet. The design of the station is also very modern and sleek. It was built with the goal of making it comfortable for people to wait for their buses. Even though the station is not very big it can still fit 20 people at a time and it even has a special area for bus drivers to rest.

Connected Directly to Dubai Metro

The station is connected directly to the Metro, which makes it easy for people to get to parts of the city. There are 11 bus routes that come to this station and people can easily switch between buses, Metro trains and taxis. The station even shows when the Metro trains are arriving, which makes it easier for people to plan their trip.

RTA Says More Smart Stations Could Follow

The person in charge of the RTA, Mattar Al Tayer is very excited about this station. He thinks it is a step towards making Dubai a more modern and technologically advanced city. He also thinks that this station could be a model for stations in the city and that it could help reduce traffic congestion and make the city a more sustainable place.

Dubai’s Bigger Smart City Vision

Dubai is always trying to come up with innovative ways to use technology to improve peoples lives. The city is investing a lot of money in intelligence, automation and digital infrastructure. This new smart bus station is one example of how Dubai is using technology to make the city a better place to live. The people in charge of the city think that projects, like this could change the way people think about transportation not just in Dubai but all around the world.

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Tags: AI Bus Station DubaiDubai Public TransportDubai RTADubai Smart Bus StationReal-Time Crowd TrackingSmart Mobility UAESolar Powered Bus StationUAE Technology News

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Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

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Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking
Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking
Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking
Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

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