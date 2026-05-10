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Home > Middle east > UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted two drones launched from Iran on May 10, 2026, with no casualties reported. Since the conflict began, the UAE has intercepted and destroyed 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 drones. So far, 13 people have lost their lives, while 230 individuals of various nationalities have been injured.

UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 17:15 IST

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UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

The United Arab Emirates said that on Sunday the air defence systems of the United Arab Emirates successfully intercepted two drones that were coming from Iran. The United Arab Emirates is still dealing with a lot of tension in the Gulf area. The people in charge said that nobody was hurt and nothing was damaged in this incident. This is happening when the United Arab Emirates is being very careful and the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates is ready for anything that might happen in the air that could threaten the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two drones on May 10.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said that the air defence systems of the United Arab Emirates stopped two drones that entered the airspace of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, May 10 2026. The officials said that nobody was hurt or killed in this incident.

The ministry said that the security people of the United Arab Emirates are ready to deal with any threat and they will not let anyone mess with the stability of the United Arab Emirates.

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The United Arab Emirates has stopped a lot of missiles and drones.

The people in charge said that since the Iranian attacks started the United Arab Emirates has intercepted a total of 551 missiles 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones that were coming from Iran.

These numbers show how bad the situation is and how many aerial threats the United Arab Emirates is facing because of the conflict in the region and the problems between Iran and the Gulf nations.

More people are getting. Hurt.

The total number of people killed in the attacks is now 13. The people who were killed include two members of the forces of the United Arab Emirates, one Moroccan civilian contractor who was working with the military of the United Arab Emirates and 10 civilians from many countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Palestine, Egypt and Nepal.

The number of people who were hurt is now 230. The people who were hurt are from countries, including the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Turkey, Morocco, Russia and many other communities that live in the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates is still on alert.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said that the defence systems of the United Arab Emirates are ready to go and are watching everything that is happening in the region. The officials said that the United Arab Emirates is committed to protecting the citizens of the United Arab Emirates, the people who live in the United Arab Emirates and the important things that need to be protected from any attacks, from Iran.

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Tags: ballistic missiles UAEGulf security crisisiran dronesIran-UAE tensionsmiddle east conflictUAE air defencesUAE drone attackuae ministry of defence

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UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

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UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

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UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began
UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began
UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began
UAE Air Defences Intercept Two Iranian Drones on May 10; Over 2,800 Aerial Threats Neutralised Since Conflict Began

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